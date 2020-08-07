The top-selling memorabilia from one among Hollywood’s largest prop auctions ever

How would you wish to personal a slice of film magic?

Film fanatics Prop Store are placing over 850 objects beneath the hammer – from Star Wars lightsabers to Brad Pitt’s Cadillac from Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and even Vince Vaughn’s iconic swimsuit from Anchorman.

“We track down film props and costumes, the actual artefacts that were used in the making of the movie, and we find them all over the world,” stated Brandon Alinger, Chief Operations Officer from Prop Store.

“There are pieces that have come in from studios, private collectors who have owned them for many years, and people who have worked in the industry who have found a bit of treasure in their garage because they were part of a production decades ago.”

Affordable memorabilia

The public sale is predicted to make a whopping $Eight million – however there are objects out there for all budgets.

Bids will be positioned on-line, by telephone or in-person – which means followers from world wide will have the ability to participate within the public sale.

“We have a poster that was signed by Harrison Ford for Raiders of the Lost Ark, and I believe the starting bid on that is around US$1,000,” Alinger stated.

“We have some pieces of the Iron Man suit – the Mark I Iron Man suit from the first film – and that starts from around US$400.”

Big-ticket objects

One piece of uncommon memorabilia up for grabs is Tom Cruise’s fighter pilot helmet from Top Gun, which is predicted to fetch round $70,000 to $100,000 (US$50,000 – US$70,000).

“The appeal of things like this is that they’re the genuine article,” Alinger stated.

“There’s always a few that are used in the making of a movie, so it’s rare that it will be only one – but we believe this is one of about three made for Cruise specifically.”

A Darth Vader costume created in 1977 used to advertise Star Wars can be up for public sale – and is predicted to promote for as much as $350,000 (US$250,000).

Some of the opposite top-selling objects embody:

11-Foot Nostromo Principal Filming Model Miniature from Alien (1979) – estimated value: US$300,000 – $500,000

Raven Bar & Well of Souls Staff of Ra Headpiece from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – estimated value: US$100,000 – $200,000

Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) – estimated value: US$45,000 – $55,000

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) – estimated value: US$25,000 – $35,000

Peter Banning’s (Robin Williams) Prop Sword from Hook (1991) – estimated value: US$12,000 – $16,000

Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) Arena Costume from The Hunger Games (2012) – estimated worth: US$8,000 – $10,000

Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) Boxing Gloves from Rocky (1976) – estimated value: US$12,000 – $16,000

Elizabeth Swan’s (Keira Knightley) Dress from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – estimated value: US$4,000 – $6,000

Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) Blue Suit from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) – estimated value: US$3,000 – $5,000

Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) Ghostbusters Uniform Patch from Ghostbusters II (1989) – estimated value: US$1,500 – $2,500

