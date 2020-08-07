this premonitory warning from Angelina Jolie on his marriage to Amber Heard

Longtime good friend of Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie had suggested the actor to avoid Amber Heard who by no means made an excellent impression on him.

“The bullshit of your life,” warned Angelina Jolie when Johnny Depp proposes to Amber Heard in marriage shortly after his separation from Vanessa Paradis, his associate for fourteen years and with whom he had two kids. Angelina Jolie had met the pirate of the Caribbean on the set of the movie The Tourist in 2010. Since then they’ve remained very shut, supporting one another of their respective separations, till the rumor of relationship on the time of the divorce with Brad Pitt. Since the beginning of their relationship, Angelina Jolie has by no means preferred Amber Heard. The actress had a hunch that the younger lady was “dishonest” and suspected unhealthy profession intentions on the a part of the actress from Aquaman. Her concern was worsened when the younger actress agreed to marry the actor, twenty-three years her eldest, who provided her a wedding “without a contract” to show his like to him.



A supply says that Angelina Jolie feared that her good friend was bewitched by the attraction of the younger lady due to the disaster of fifty. She thus tried to purpose with him and persuade him to make a wedding contract defending him within the occasion of divorce … In useless! And if on the time Angie’s forebodings may recommend a form of rivalry between the 2 ladies, it’s clear immediately that Angelina Jolie was proper and that this union was certainly “the bullshit of her. life”.

A sordid divorce at stake for Johnny Depp

The marriage ceremony ceremony between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was held in a small group, household and VIP buddies who arrived by seaplane at Little Hall’s Pond, the island of the Bahamas that Johnny provided himself in 2004. The couple had exchanged their vows barefoot on the seashore removed from imagining that their story would finish with mutual accusations of home violence starting from insults, to beatings and that turd that the actress would have deposited on the mattress marking the tip of their passionate relationship.

