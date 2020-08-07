This Weekend: A Sangria Slushie Summer – OZY

The Weekender is a particular collaboration between OZY Tribe members close to and much to supply scrumptious suggestions to your helpful weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent occasions in America.

What to Listen To

The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition). When Beyoncé releases music, it’s an occasion — even when it’s a soundtrack to a live-action adaptation of an animated movie. We noticed that along with her studio album accompaniment to final summer time’s The Lion King, and now she’s again once more repackaging it as a deluxe. This go-round she provides three new songs together with her Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” and a Melo-X-assisted remix of “Find Your Way.”

Now I Rise (Deluxe Version). Dre Island’s debut challenge is a strong reggae, religious and uplifting album that may take you on a journey to Jamaica with out having to go away your chair. The file was launched in May, however on the finish of July he dropped a deluxe model, which has 4 new songs and a Wyclef Jean characteristic — so, yeah, get that one.

La Nueva Ola. Music is cross-cultural. Whether you converse the language or not, if it’s good, you possibly can relate. And such is the case with Everardo’s La Nueva Ola. Although predominantly in español, the six-song EP isn’t the Latin entice that’s dominating the airwaves — that is regional Mexican music incorporating horns and acoustic guitars.

This Week’s OZY Playlist. It’s not Wednesday, however it is best to nonetheless try our OZY hump day playlist. Curated by us that will help you get via the attempting occasions in the course of the week, it’s additionally the proper soundtrack for operating errands or lounging round the home. Some of this week’s picks: Tobe Nwigwe’s new single, “Try Jesus,” and a few basic Frank Sinatra.

How to Stay Cool

WaterMinder. It’s sizzling, sizzling, sizzling. And whereas nothing most likely sounds higher than diving head first into an infinity pool, you additionally should care for retaining your insides hydrated. The WaterMinder app tracks how a lot water you want primarily based in your physique weight, and units reminders all day that will help you keep on tempo, which is very vital in the summertime when you must change all of the moisture you sweat out.

Homemade Slushies. Or simply keep in and make your self frozen sangria slushies all day. It’s type of like a cross between sangria, a slushy and a daiquiri, with rum, wine, triple sec and frozen fruit. Fair warning: Once you grasp the recipe, you may want one every single day.

What to Watch

WNBA Games. The WNBA’s bubble season is underway, with some extremely aggressive video games developing this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird will lead the Seattle Storm in opposition to Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury in a conflict of the titans. And the Minnesota Lynx — a four-time championship-winning squad — face off in opposition to Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night time.

Moesha. When it was first introduced that this basic ’90s gem was coming to Netflix this month, it broke the web and set “Moesha” trending. Starring Brandy, the present is a nostalgia-filled journey of Black cinema excellence and is value bingeing — even if in case you have already.

The Peanut Butter Falcon. Based on a Mark Twain fable, The Peanut Butter Falcon is a few man who runs away from his care residence to pursue his dream of turning into a professional wrestler. Yeah, however it works. The 2019 sleeper (starring Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf) is on Amazon Prime this weekend.

Cool Tech to Try

Self-powering Lamp. Just as a result of we’re ordered to remain at residence doesn’t imply you possibly can’t go open air — particularly in case you go all the way in which to the nice open air. Camping is greater than excellent throughout these occasions, and in case you’ve ever been tenting you understand that flashlights are important. With NowMild’s new hand-cranked on the spot charger, all you must do is yank the twine a couple of occasions and growth — let there be mild.

Quiet Your Mind. It’s a Fitbit … to your soul? With everybody stepping into meditation as all of us slowly go insane and the world ends, this Muse headband screens your mind exercise when you meditate and produces custom-made soundscapes to maintain you focused.