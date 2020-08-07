Tom Brady, Michael Strahan firm appears to tackle sports activities media with new $10M funding

NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan have been as soon as rivals on the gridiron.

Now they’re enterprise companions chasing a brand new sports activities dream.

Both greats have been working collectively on a sports activities media enterprise known as Religion of Sports, which obtained $10 million final month in backing from Elysian Park, LinkinFirm and current buyers Courtside Ventures and media mogul Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital.

“The goal with this fundraise is to build more content and built out our clear brand and point of view,” the corporate’s CEO Ameeth Sankaran advised FOX Business by way of e mail. “Our business model to date has primarily been selling/licensing content to networks.’

The sports media company clients include Facebook Watch, Showtime, NBC, ESPN, Apple Plus, AT&T and Amazon, among others and the company has partnered with brands like Under Armour.

“One hundred percent of the investment is based on: (a) Building out our content slate (video and audio), and (b) Focusing on building our brand — with creators and our audience.” Sankaran mentioned relating to the spherical of massive cash poured into the corporate.

Religion of Sports is trying to stand out and compete within the present sports activities digital media panorama with a definite viewpoint and model – sports activities as a trademark of unity.

“Our stories answer the question ‘Why sports matter’ and delve into deeper human and emotional storytelling,” Sankaran said. “Between our creative network and our co-founders, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, we believe this storytelling, plus our access, puts us in a unique position for our content to cut through and make an impact. Sports change lives and we contribute to that through content.”

The firm, which doesn’t plan to go public any time quickly, will concentrate on all sports activities, not simply soccer.

“We have been successful at this to date with projects like ‘Tom vs Time’ on Facebook Watch with Tom Brady, ‘Stephen vs the Game’ also on Facebook Watch with Stephen Curry and ‘Greatness Code’ on Apple Plus with Lebron, Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt and others,” Sankaran said. “We will continue and scale this strategy and approach.”Religion of Sports is not too worried about the competition because it doesn’t see itself as a production company.

“Production company competition are companies that made content like the ‘Last Dance’ (Mandalay Sports), Sankaran said. “But our goal is to build more of a brand based on the content – as ‘The Ringer’ for example has done starting with podcasting.”

Earlier this week, the corporate’s soccer leaders, Strahan and Brady, took to social media to publically josh one another.

Strahan posted a birthday message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback with a photograph of himself placing Brady on his again throughout Super Bowl XLII.

“Happy birthday, @TomBrady!” The former New York Giants star wrote. “Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN.”

Brady had fairly the comeback for the Super Bowl winner.

“Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day…”

