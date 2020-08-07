Up to 70% off Sandals, Mules & More – Footwear News

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, we might obtain an affiliate fee.

Katy Perry’s shoe line is simply as enjoyable, quirky and classy because the star herself.

Since 2016, Katy Perry Collections has produced reasonably priced and trendy footwear for customers to purchase. Now followers can snag fashionable types akin to neon heels and rhinestone sneakers for as much as 70% off throughout the model’s sitewide sale. The sale additionally consists of already discounted objects from its summer time assortment, together with these Avocado-themed sandals.

Below, check out a few of the finest types and offers supplied throughout the sale at Katyperrycollections.com.

Katy Perry Collections The Albee Heel

This seasonal sandal from the pop star’s shoe line is now on sale for $30. The Albee Heel is available in just a few colorways, together with this white pair, that includes a white leather-based higher and colourful zig-zag block heel. The trendy however wise shoe may also help customers tackle the remainder of the summer time.



Katy Perry Collections The Lindita Sandal

The Lindita Sandal is one other fab shoe featured on sale on katyperrycollections.com. The textured snakeskin-embossed leather-based provides these informal slides an elevated contact. The $27 slip-on shoe additionally is available in a black and auburn colorway.



Katy Perry Collections The Landen Heel

For $30, customers can snag these neon lucite heels. The Landen Heel from Katy Perry Collections is obtainable in a spread of colorways, so customers can discover the very best pair that matches their fashion. Better but, why not top off on just a few?



Katy Perry Collections The Kerry Slip-On

This cheeky slip-on sneaker is now below $30 throughout the Katy Perry Collections Summer Sale. The Kerry Slip-On additionally is available in just a few different types which can be all now included within the sale.



Katy Perry Collections The Macy Mule

This easy woven slide is now $21 throughout the model’s sale. The Macy Mule options woven silk detailing and sits atop a .5 inch heel. This elevated slide will probably be nice to put on properly into the autumn because of its wealthy detailing and impartial colorway.



Katy Perry Collections The Rizzo Rhinestone Sneaker

The Rizzo Rhinestone sneaker is likely one of the many assertion footwear included throughout the Katy Perry Collections summer time sale. Originally retailing for $90, these crystal-embellished sandals are actually $27. The glowing sneaker is available in a black and tan colorway along with the rainbow choice under.



Katy Perry Collections The Geli Sandal

The Geli Sandal is definitely one of the Insta-worthy footwear we’ve seen of the summer time. One of Katy Perry’s extra statement-making footwear, the quirky sandal is available in just a few types for much less throughout the model’s sale, together with these avocado sandals under. Shoppers can decide from a wide range of enjoyable objects and fruits on the large toe sandal, which all retail for $30.



Katy Perry Collections The Phez Heel

The Phez Heel is an prompt closet staple because of its trendy silhouette and clean suede higher. Now $27, customers can decide from a blue, black or tan colorway. The slingback heel might be dressed up or down for any event.



Katy Perry Collections The Ira Heel

The Ira Heel combines a number of developments in a single shoe because of the patent leather-based higher, sculptural wedge heel and sq. toe detailing. Originally $150, the fashionable heel is $45 and accessible in black, white and scorching pink.



Katy Perry Collections The Cape Platform Sneaker

Stay above all of it with the Cape Platform Sneaker. The $33 lace-up shoe sits on a 2-inch platform and is available in blush, black and white.



Katy Perry Collections The Kirra Heel

Another fashionable heel included throughout the Katy Perry Collections summer time sale is the Kirra Heel. The enjoyable butterfly detailing and lucite heel give these vintage-inspired footwear a up to date contact. Perfect for summer time or a possible Halloween costume, the heels are actually $45 on-line.