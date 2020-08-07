Using Puppets, ‘Dollhouse’ Lays Bare the Pop World’s Sleazy Misogyny

Arriving on digital platforms August 11, Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity from American Popular Culture, is Nicole Brending’s savage puppet animation satire set within the bubble gum pop world of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, as informed by leisure reporters. The movie has drawn appreciable consideration on the pageant circuit; amongst different awards, it took dwelling the Best Narrative Feature Grand Jury prize and the Spirit of Slamdance Award on the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival.

In the movie, Junie Spoon’s pop star story runs the gamut: from dropping her virginity in a intercourse tape, to 24-hour marriages, to a Patty-Hearst fashion kidnapping and financial institution heist, to the homicide of her mom. The stylized puppets reveal the hypocrisies of an opportunistic society that preys on the abilities and contributions of ladies.

Dollhouse takes a scathing have a look at what it means to be feminine in a contemporary world; assaulted by women and men and harassed by the media, representing a brand new period obsessive about id and entitlement. Junie’s fall from grace is a cautionary story concerning the penalties of denying girls their very own voice and a reflexive expose forcing us to acknowledge the lower than savory pop industrial advanced all of us can’t assist however purchase into.

Brending beforehand labored with puppets on the brief movie, Operated by Invisible Hands, the place she realized that dolls have a sure method with audiences. “They are disarming, I think more than other forms of animation, because puppets are real objects,” she says. “They perhaps make people think of toys they used to play with, or of being children, and so somehow they are both very funny and very moving.”

“When I started writing this story about a pop starlet’s rise and fall, it occurred to me very quickly that this would be another film with dolls,” the director reveals. “Certainly, there’s a symbolic aspect to using dolls. They really lend themselves to satire and the sleaziness of the pop world – women being treated like dolls. But I wanted the film to be honest without being alienating. With dolls, I could take more risks than I could with humans. In fact, the film would be utterly unpalatable if it was live-action, and I don’t think audiences would engage as much. Works about women’s issues are always tricky to get people to watch so it needed to have humor, it needed to be insane the way gender politics are insane – and a puppet animation felt like exactly the way to do it.”

Amazingly sufficient, she produced the movie nearly solely on her personal. “It was basically a team of one,” she notes concerning the dimension of her manufacturing “team.” “I made everything and shot it and did nearly all the puppeteering except during the heist and the Bronco chase. In post, I worked with my good friend, Jean-Olivier Begin on the music and other friends helped with audio, animation, sound design, so it was a pretty lean crew.”

Though she claims there wasn’t something significantly fascinating about manufacturing, which took 9 months to shoot and one other yr to finish, she refers to it because the Michael’s Craft Project from Hell. “My apartment was completely covered in glitter and bits of feather boa and I had glue under my nails for what seemed like years,” she laughs.

As an enormous fan of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Brending recollects their sage recommendation concerning working with puppets. “I remember one of them saying, regarding Team America, that puppets are very difficult, they never do what you tell them, and that they were never working with them again! Puppets are tricky. They require a lot of rigging, especially if you’re working alone, so that was always an interesting challenge. But between monofilament, some carefully rigged C-stands, a lot of super strong magnets, gaff tape, and creative editing, I did manage to do some really fun stuff.”

With her debut function movie set for large digital launch in lower than per week, Brending is greater than happy along with her efforts. “I was being told ‘No’ a lot as a director, and I decided I wasn’t going to let that stop me from making my first feature,” she shares. “Being able to work with puppets was not only a fun way into the material, but it also gave me autonomy over my career. I’m very proud of this film, not only for the success that it’s having, but also because I gave it the greenlight.”

From Rock Salt Releasing, Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity from American Popular Culture can be launched on digital platforms August 11. The movie is written, produced and directed by, with authentic music by Jean-Olivier Bégin. The movie stars Brending as Junie Spoons, Aneikit Bonnel (Grosse Pointe Blank, The Bounty Hunter, Hitch), Erik Hoover (The Stranger, A Method, God’s Cookery), Peter Ooley (The Life of Riley, Group Home), Adam Sly, and Sydney Bonar.