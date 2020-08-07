Vanessa Hudgens Gets A Date Proposition From Tayler Holder In Response To TikTookay ‘Duet’ With Kelianne Stankus

Vanessa Hudgens shared her response to a video filmed by members of The Hype House.

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed some like to a trio of social media stars on Thursday when she uploaded a split-screen video to her TikTookay account. In the clip, she was watching a brief acrobatic efficiency by members of The Hype House collective. After the 31-year-old actress and singer acknowledged their work, one of many guys determined to take an opportunity by asking her out on a date.

Vanessa had filmed her response to a video that gymnast Kelianne Stankus, 24, initially shared on her in style TikTookay account. It confirmed her, rapper Tayler Holder, 22, and musician Nate Wyatt, 23, sitting in a circle on the ground with their backs to 1 one other. They had been every holding the soles of their ft along with their fingers in order that their knees had been bent and their legs had been unfold aside. Kelianne was positioned in entrance of the digital camera, and she or he started passionately lip-syncing together with “Gotta Go My Own Way,” one of many songs that Vanessa and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron carry out within the film High School Musical 2.

The gymnast rolled over to her proper as Vanessa’s character, Gabriella, sang about going her personal manner. The remainder of the group did the identical, which moved Nate into Kelianne’s spot. However, he was struggling to get his physique upright, so he needed to stay sideways as he mouthed the phrases to the half sang by Zac’s character, Troy. When it was Tayler’s flip, he acquired to lip-sync one in all Gabriella’s strains. The trio ultimately gave up on shifting, and Nate mouthed one of many lyrics from between his upraised legs.

In her response video, Vanessa smiled and raised her eyebrows in shock when the group first started rolling. However, she was quickly guffawing, and it seemed like she was full-on laughing by the tip of the efficiency.

Vanessa’s split-screen clip has acquired over 1.2 million likes and eight,000 feedback because it went dwell on her account. One of the preferred responses to it was Tayler’s daring request for a date with actress.

“Soooo when are you gunna stop playing and let me take you on a date?” he wrote.

Various viewers additionally admitted that they didn’t instantly acknowledge Vanessa, whereas others merely gushed over how a lot they liked her add.

“Wait…what i didnt even know it was you at first omg!” learn one remark.

“I didn’t even realize it was her until I looked really close,” one other consumer remarked.

“I think this is the best thing I’ve seen on tiktok,” declared a 3rd fan.

Vanessa has proved that she’s a professional at creating in style content material for a number of social media platforms. As reported by The Inquisitr, a photograph of the actress posing on a seashore was not too long ago an enormous hit on Instagram, the place it has bagged over 1.1 million likes.