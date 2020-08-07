Vogue Hong Kong Featured Kylie Jenner on the Cover of Its August ‘Action Issue’

Over the previous 12 months, Hong Kong has seen a surge in pro-democracy activism in response to China’s creeping affect over the semi-autonomous territory.

Scores of Hong Kongers have taken to the road in protest of Chinese encroachment, most not too long ago in demonstrations in opposition to the sweeping new nationwide safety regulation, which bans all types of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with a international energy, and threatens a most sentence of life in jail.

Suffice to say the town has seen an uptick in political exercise as of late, so it’s becoming that Vogue Hong Kong selected to label their August version as “The Action Issue.”

But the journal’s determination to function Kylie Jenner because the face of the problem has left many on social media scratching their heads.

In an Instagram submit, Vogue Hong Kong lauded Jenner’s entrepreneurial successes and huge Instagram following, saying that she embodies the “strength and perseverance of a young woman.”

And in its function, Vogue Hong Kong praised the 22-year-old’s magnificence model, Kylie Cosmetics, and stated that the youngest Jenner was “active in charitable causes including funding surgeries for children with cleft lips and palates through Smile Train.”

But some Twitter customers didn’t share the identical enthusiasm for Jenner’s outstanding function within the Hong Kong outlet, contemplating the numerous younger faces of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion.

Amnesty International researcher Sophie Mak voiced her frustrations on Twitter, saying that Jenner had “done nothing for Hong Kong’s fight for democracy.”

“Vogue‘s attempt to profit off the goodness of our movement (without actually supporting it) is insulting,” Mak tweeted.

Another Twitter consumer referred to as Jenner’s cowl “troubling” and stated that Vogue Hong Kong might have higher used its platform to name consideration to Hong Kong’s present political turmoil.

“This is not a time to glamorize activism,” the consumer wrote.

Others identified extra broadly that Jenner has not used her social media platforms to lift consciousness of different current hot-button points, together with the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter protests throughout the US.

Meanwhile, the September “Activism Now” situation of British Vogue will embody a particular fold-out cowl that includes a number of activists—together with Lady Phyll, co-founder of UK Black Pride, and Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights chief Martin Luther King Jr.

Notably, the Vogue Hong Kong situation consists of tales on a number of outstanding feminine Hong Kong activists, together with Gigi Ghao, the founding father of a charity that helps marriage rights and Florence Chann, the range and inclusiveness chief for Ernst and Young.

In its unfold, Vogue Hong Kong referred to as these ladies “modern-day changemakers.”

Jenner has not publicly addressed the backlash and thanked Vogue Hong Kong for her function.

Vogue Hong Kong didn’t instantly reply to VICE News’s requests for remark.