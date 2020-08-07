Watch Maisie Williams star within the grotesque trailer for The Owners

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (Arya) has a brand new film popping out: a horror-thriller a couple of dwelling invasion gone sideways. Watch the trailer!

Maisie Williams is continuous to do nice new work since ending her eight-year future as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. Later this month, we (may) have the ability to see her in The New Mutants, making her the second Game of Thrones veteran to hitch the X-Men franchise after Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) was solid as Jean Grey. And now, Williams is tackling the horror/thriller style with The Owners, from director Julius Berg. Check out the trailer:

The Owners is tailored from the 2011 graphic novel Une Nuit de Pleine Lune (translated to Night of the Full Moon) by acclaimed Belgian comedian creators Hermann Huppen and Yves Huppen. Sharing a variety of similarities to the breakout 2016 dwelling invasion film Don’t Breath, The Owners tells the story of a gaggle of mates who try to burgle an empty home containing a protected full of money, however when the house owners (an aged couple) unexpectedly return from their evening out, issues take a flip for the unusual and loopy, and it turns into a housebound cat and mouse film. From the trailer, it’s evident that this isn’t a film for the squeamish!

Williams performs Mary, one of many mates. She’s much less eager to comply with by way of with the theft however is pressured into it by her delinquent boyfriend. The film additionally stars Sylvester McCoy (The Hobbit, Doctor Who), Jake Curran (Stardust), Rita Tushingham (Vera), Ian Kenny (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Andrew Ellis (Teen Spirit).

RLJE Films is about to launch The Owners in theatres, on-demand, and digital on September 4!

As effectively as The Owners, within the fall Williams shall be in Two Weeks To Live on Sky. In her first lead TV position since Game of Thrones, she’ll play “strange young misfit” Kim Stokes, who lives on the run from not solely the police but additionally a gaggle of gangsters out to kill her.

“I was very excited to jump into something that was kind of the polar opposite of Game of Thrones,” Williams instructed RadioTimes.com. “As far as Kim goes, there are definitely similarities between her and Arya Stark, but in terms of being in a contemporary piece… it’s a very different vibe for me.”

Williams was terrific on Game of Thrones and these new initiatives are fortunate to have her. She positively has a vivid future within the trade!

