Watch: Selena Gomez learns to prepare dinner in ‘Selena + Chef’ trailer

Aug. 6 (UPI) — HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the brand new collection Selena + Chef.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the cooking present Wednesday that includes singer and actress Selena Gomez.

The preview reveals Gomez, 28, be taught to prepare dinner with the assistance of Roy Choi and different superstar cooks. Gomez and the cooks filmed from their respective properties as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition to Choi, the collection options cooks Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington and Tonya Holland. Gomez’s household and pals function style testers.

Selena + Chef consists of 10 episodes. Gomez will spotlight a food-related charity in every episode.

“Having a few of the greatest cooks open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and enjoyable expertise. I undoubtedly found I’ve much more to be taught,” she mentioned in a press launch. “I’m additionally actually blissful that we have been capable of spotlight and lift cash for some unimaginable charitable organizations.”

In addition to starring, Gomez govt produced the collection with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton.

Selena + Chef premieres Aug. 13.

