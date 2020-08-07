We tried Rihanna’s skincare line

When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with 40 basis shades straight off the bat, she set a brand new commonplace for range and inclusivity within the cosmetics world.

Now, the 32-year-old pop star-turned-makeup mogul is altering the sport as soon as once more with Fenty Skin, her new skincare line that launched on July 31 with three multitasking merchandise: a cleanser-slash-makeup remover, a toner-serum hybrid and a moisturizer with added SPF. All are clear, vegan, eco-conscious and gender-neutral.

“I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” Rihanna mentioned in a press launch.

There’s loads of hype surrounding the famous person’s skincare merchandise — however do they really work, work, work, work, work?

In our newest episode of “Style Trial,” two Page Six editors share their sincere evaluations of Rihanna’s so-called Fenty Skin Start’rs after placing them to the check for a full week. Watch the video above for his or her full ideas, and see their high takeaways — and store all three merchandise — under.

PROS: Page Six Style editor Elana Fishman’s favourite of the trio, this product actually does take away make-up. It additionally has a beautiful, creamy lather that makes it a pleasure to make use of, and also you solely want a small quantity to get the job completed.

CONS: The fruity, floral perfume — which is current all through all three merchandise — is unquestionably noticeable, which may very well be a turnoff for some. That mentioned, neither Elana nor the Post’s assistant managing producer Kayla Clough skilled any irritation or breakouts on account of the scent, although Kayla did discover the cleanser barely drying.

PROS: Kayla’s favourite of the three merchandise, this toner-serum hybrid boasts a novel jelly-like texture that negates the necessity for a cotton pad for software — simply pour a bit into your arms and pat it onto your pores and skin. Both testers discovered that it imparted a right away glow and left their faces feeling mushy and supple.

CONS: Witch hazel, an astringent which will irritate sure pores and skin varieties, is listed amongst Fat Water’s elements, though neither testers skilled any irritation after per week of utilizing it. In truth, it’s so mild on the pores and skin that Elana questioned its purported pore-refining, darkish spot-erasing skills.

PROS: Elana beloved how properly this sunscreen-slash-moisturizer performed together with her make-up (no pilling right here!), whereas Kayla discovered it nice to put on even beneath a face masks on a scorching and humid summer time day. Once utilized, it was invisible on each testers’ pores and skin tones — zero white forged.

CONS: Kayla observed that making use of an excessive amount of of the hydrating product left her face feeling greasy. And once more, the added perfume would possibly deter some skincare buffs. (We’d be genuinely stunned if Fenty Skin doesn’t launch fragrance-free variations of the Start’rs in coming months as a result of common demand.)

