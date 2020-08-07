What’s on TV This Week: Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey’

SUNDAY

“Summer Under the Stars” continues with a daylong salute to Goldie Hawn that features the actress reverse Chevy Chase within the 1978 comedy thriller “Foul Play.” 5 p.m. TCM

Just while you thought it was secure to return within the water, Discovery’s annual “Shark Week” will get underway with the particular “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off.” eight p.m. Discovery Channel

The two-night particular “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” options interviews with a few of the girls victimized by the late financier and convicted intercourse offender. eight p.m. Lifetime; additionally Mon., eight and 9 p.m.

Case open: The “Inspector Morse” prequel “Endeavour” returns for an additional season on “Masterpiece.” Shaun Evans stars. 9 p.m. KOCE

Case closed: The 1930s-set reboot of the thriller drama “Perry Mason” concludes its first season. “The Americans’” Matthew Rhys stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, oh, my! It’s the top of the world as we all know it within the new excessive nature sequence “Apocalypse Earth.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Murder will out as “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” ends its season with back-to-back episodes. With Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. 9 and 9:58 p.m. TNT

The new particular “Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment” options a few of Bravo’s actuality TV stars in a roundtable dialogue moderated by E!’s Nina Parker. 10 p.m. Bravo

A-hunting they’ll go: Two British detectives monitor a pair of thrill killers within the imported procedural drama “We Hunt Together.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Crossover alert! The stars of 4 family-friendly Netflix sitcoms assemble for the brand new particular “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event.” Anytime, Netflix

Airing on “POV,” the brand new documentary “About Love” will get up shut and private with one multigenerational middle-class household in Mumbai, India. 10 p.m. KOCE

Fun info about well-known faces like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, et al., are revealed within the new sequence “10 Things You Don’t Know.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

A 50-something former “SNL” star riffs on home issues within the new standup particular “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” Anytime, Netflix

Tut, tut: The archaeological sequence “Lost Treasures of Egypt” returns with new episodes. eight and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The new “Shark Week” particular “Will Smith: Off the Deep End” catches the rapper turned actor getting jiggy with the ocean’s most fearsome predator. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

You didn’t hear this from us, however the revamped sequence “America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition” digs even deeper into conspiracy theories, secret societies and different categorised issues. 9 p.m. History Channel

Turn, flip, flip: After 5 seasons, the Memphis-set megachurch drama “Greenleaf” ends its run. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 9 p.m. OWN

The coronavirus pandemic hits house for one new mother and her immigrant household within the episode “Love, Life & the Virus” on a brand new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

This city ain’t large enough for the 2 of them: The new franchise entry “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” follows the Rams and the Chargers as they put together for the NFL season to return. 10 p.m. HBO

Get a satellite tv for pc’s-eye view of the Great Wall of China within the debut installment of “Ancient China From Above.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

With 14 children of their very own, they’re giving the Duggars a run for his or her cash within the new actuality sequence “Doubling Down With the Derricos.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Quackery, you say? The multi-trillion-dollar wellness business comes beneath scrutiny within the new docuseries “(Un)well.” Anytime, Netflix

The last 4 acts go away all of it on the stage in hopes of taking house the $1-million grand prize within the season finale of “World of Dance.” With judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. 9 p.m. NBC

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, this sci-fi motion drama set within the MCU ends its run. With Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet and Ming-Na Wen. 9 p.m. ABC

The new documentary “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” revisits the surprising homicide of an African American teen by a mob of younger white males in that New York City borough in 1989. 9 p.m. HBO

The new particular “Impact of Hate: Charlottesville” recollects the lethal penalties that arose when a variety of far-right organizations converged in Charlottesville, Va., for a 2017 rally. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

“X gon’ give it to ya” as the brand new docuseries “Ruff Ryders Chronicles” remembers the DMX-led hip-hop collective. 10 p.m. BET

The new sequence “Paranormal Nightshift” presents purportedly true tales of spooky encounters that came about within the wee small hours. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

The new particular “Coronavirus & the Classroom” considers the challenges of beginning a brand new faculty 12 months within the midst of a world pandemic. eight p.m. NBC

Whodunit? The id of the camp killer is revealed on the first-season finale of the horror-themed actuality competitors “Killer Camp.” eight p.m. The CW

FRIDAY

The new documentary “Boys State” follows the motion at an annual all-male bootcamp-style occasion for aspiring adolescent politicos in Austin, Texas. Anytime, Apple TV+

Napping is just not an choice when a teen gamer groups with a trio of super-powered toddlers within the family-friendly computer-animated story “Fearless.” Anytime, Netflix

Have wand, will journey: “Pitch Perfect’s” Adam DeVine heads again to “Magic Camp” on this new family-friendly story. Jeffrey Tambor and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs additionally star. Anytime, Disney+

He’s smarter than the common gorilla within the new family-friendly story “The One and Only Ivan.” With Bryan Cranston and the voices of Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito and Angelina Jolie. Anytime, Disney+

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt need you to “just say no” to a harmful avenue drug with super-powered unintended effects within the new motion thriller “Project Power.” Anytime, Netflix

“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis will get a gig teaching an English soccer staff — and by soccer, we imply soccer — within the new comedy sequence “Ted Lasso.” Anytime, Apple TV+

See them improvise, adapt and overcome within the new docuseries “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” hosted by “Man vs. Wild’s” Bear Grylls. Anytime Amazon Prime

Vin Diesel performs a Marine who comes again from the useless sooner and furiouser within the 2020 sci-fi motion story “Bloodshot.” Guy Pearce additionally stars. eight p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Margot Robbie embraces her interior anti-heroine within the 2020 “Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” With Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. eight p.m. HBO

Forget the canine, it’s “Beware of Mom” on this new suburban thriller. With Crystal Allen and René Ashton. eight p.m. Lifetime

It’s girls’ night time! Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen are “Little Women” in writer-director Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet additionally star. eight p.m. Starz

They’re one another’s plus-one and there’s a “Wedding Every Weekend” on this new romantic TV film. With Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel