What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Rafiki’ and ‘Big Brother’

What’s Streaming

RAFIKI (2019) Stream on Criterion. Not solely is that this love story controversial in Kenya, the place “Rafiki” was filmed — it’s unlawful. The film itself is prohibited, too; it was banned in Kenya two weeks earlier than its premiere on the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the place it was the primary ever Kenyan movie to be proven.

Living in a rustic the place homosexual intercourse is criminalized, Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) start a romantic relationship rooted in battle and dissent. They are additionally the daughters of two males working in opposition to one another for a seat within the county meeting, making their love particularly forbidden. “Rafiki” is “sharp at rendering the hesitancy of their flirtation,” Ben Kenigsberg wrote in his evaluate for The New York Times, “as well as the forces — parental expectations, religion, an ever-watchful gossip — arrayed against them.” It is a debut movie from the director Wanuri Kahiu.