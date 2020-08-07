What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Rafiki’ and ‘Big Brother’

What’s Streaming
RAFIKI (2019) Stream on Criterion. Not solely is that this love story controversial in Kenya, the place “Rafiki” was filmed — it’s unlawful. The film itself is prohibited, too; it was banned in Kenya two weeks earlier than its premiere on the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the place it was the primary ever Kenyan movie to be proven.
Living in a rustic the place homosexual intercourse is criminalized, Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) start a romantic relationship rooted in battle and dissent. They are additionally the daughters of two males working in opposition to one another for a seat within the county meeting, making their love particularly forbidden. “Rafiki” is “sharp at rendering the hesitancy of their flirtation,” Ben Kenigsberg wrote in his evaluate for The New York Times, “as well as the forces — parental expectations, religion, an ever-watchful gossip — arrayed against them.” It is a debut movie from the director Wanuri Kahiu.
ARKANSAS (2020) Stream on Amazon. Clark Duke is a author, producer and the director of this Southern crime movie based mostly on a novel by John Brandon. He additionally performs Swin, the counterpart to a low-level drug seller named Kyle (Liam Hemsworth). “Less a mob thriller than a ruminative drama about a life built around orders and betrayals,” Devika Girish wrote in her evaluate for The Times, “Arkansas” shifts between the antics of Kyle and Swin and the again story of their elusive boss, Frog (Vince Vaughn). John Malkovich additionally makes an look as Ranger Bright, who works for Frog and intercepts the duo on an interstate mission gone fallacious.
BEFORE SUNRISE (1995) Stream on HBO Max. What do you do in the event you assume you’ve met your soul mate — a French pupil named Céline (Julie Delpy) — on a prepare passing by means of Europe? If you’re Jesse (Ethan Hawke), an American traveler, you ask her to get off the prepare with you in Vienna and spend the day collectively, absolutely figuring out you’ll must half methods the following morning.
In “Before Sunrise,” directed by Richard Linklater, “there’s more than romantic love in the air,” Janet Maslin wrote in her evaluate for The Times: “There’s also the exhilaration of making contact with a kindred spirit, of instant conversational intimacy between two strangers whose paths could lead them anywhere.” Jesse and Céline do meet once more, 9 years later, in BEFORE SUNSET (2004) — additionally accessible on HBO Max — earlier than they make a last look in BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013).
What’s on TV
BIG BROTHER 9 p.m. on CBS. “Big Brother” returns for its 20th yr and its 22nd season on TV. An “All-Star” forged, which incorporates winners and fan favorites from earlier seasons, will stay collectively in a home crammed with video cameras and microphones. A special contestant shall be voted out of the home daily, and the final contestant left will win $500,000. This season, the present will forgo its common studio viewers to cut back the unfold of Covid-19.