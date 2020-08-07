Why Is Cat So Dumb on ‘Victorious’? Ariana Grande Defended the Character

The singer performed highschool pupil Cat Valentine, who was usually described as proficient but eccentric and candy however frustratingly dumb. The character’s dim-wittedness grew much more irritating on the spin-off Sam & Cat, main viewers to query the writers’ motives.

Fans of Ariana Grande can now revisit the pop star’s early days in Hollywood due to Netflix’s acquisition of the 2010-2013 Nickelodeon sequence Victorious.

As author Andrew Unterberger identified, “It was one factor to see Cat get sometimes beat up in B plots on Victorious, however to see her take it on the chin from the genuinely mean-spirited Sam in the primary plot of practically each episode bought fairly tough.”

Things went from unhealthy to worse as soon as Sam & Cat took over, which Billboard blamed on the sitcom’s “decidedly bitter tone.”

“Season three and four her ditzy facet was actually overplayed, on the fault of the writing relatively than Ariana’s performing,” the critic continued, “and he or she simply misplaced her [lovability], turning right into a mind useless [redhead] relatively than a ditzy one. Shame actually.”

This puzzlement has outlasted the present as evidenced by a 2017 thread on reddit. “In Season 1 and a couple of, [Cat] was a very well balanced character, being each ditzy and humorous however in a really candy and [lovable] approach, and was simply regular sufficient to be reasonable,” one commenter defined.

Ariana Grande defended the character following the spin-off’s cancellation.

While viewers have been beginning to get fed up with Cat’s antics, Ariana expressed overwhelming affection for the position after Sam & Cat didn’t obtain a second season. “When I used to be youthful, folks cherished Cat a lot I used to fake to be extra like her,” the Grammy winner revealed in a 2014 Facebook submit.

“I feel that is actually as a result of I love her a lot. Her appreciation for all times and all people she encounters. Her ardour and real pleasure for the little issues that most individuals dread like college tasks and work,” Ariana added. “She all the time noticed unfavourable obstacles as alternatives to make issues good.”

Source: Nickelodeon

The actress acknowledged that although the character appeared easy and daft, considered one of her favourite issues about Cat “was that she by no means misplaced her sense of marvel.” “As we develop up we change into increasingly more jaded and petrified of how we come throughout,” Ariana famous. “Although Cat goes via the identical ridicule as anyone else does rising up, she by no means modified or misplaced her childlike marvel… To me she is definitely loads smarter, stronger, and braver than all the remainder of us.”