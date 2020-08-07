Work It soundtrack | Every track performed within the Netflix dance film

A brand new dance comedy film has launched on Netflix, telling the story of an adolescent whose solely hope of gaining admission to her dream faculty is to win a dance competitors, despite the fact that she has no dancing expertise by any means.

Work It boasts a powerful younger forged together with Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) because the lead character Quinn Ackerman along with supporting turns from standard YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.

And the movie can be dwelling to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from a few of the planet’s largest recording artists that includes all through – we’ve rounded up this full record of tracks, and who they had been carried out by, beneath:

Let Me Move You carried out by Sabrina Carpenter

On My Way carried out by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko

S.L.U.T. carried out by Bea Miller

Maniac carried out by Conan Grey

Better By Myself carried out by Hey Violet

Heart to Break carried out by Kim Petras

Lie To Me carried out by 5 Seconds of Summer

Crush carried out by Tessa Violet

Hit My Line carried out by PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic

Selfish carried out by Madison Beer

Consequences carried out by Camila Cabello

La Di Da carried out by Lennon Stella

Nightmare carried out by Halsey

Just My Type carried out by The Vamps

Friends Go carried out by Maggie Lindemann

I Wish carried out by Hayley Kiyoko

Party For One carried out by Carly Rae Jepson

Josslyn carried out by Olivia O’Brien

Hurts Like Hell carried out by Madison Beer & Offset

Look At Her Now carried out by Selena Gomez

Swim carried out by Chase Atlantic

More Than That carried out by Lauren Jauregui

There You Are carried out by Zayn

Pushing 20 carried out by Sabrina Carpenter

Work It is offered to stream on Netflix.