Work It soundtrack | Every track performed within the Netflix dance film

A brand new dance comedy film has launched on Netflix, telling the story of an adolescent whose solely hope of gaining admission to her dream faculty is to win a dance competitors, despite the fact that she has no dancing expertise by any means.
Work It boasts a powerful younger forged together with Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) because the lead character Quinn Ackerman along with supporting turns from standard YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.
And the movie can be dwelling to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from a few of the planet’s largest recording artists that includes all through – we’ve rounded up this full record of tracks, and who they had been carried out by, beneath:
Let Me Move You carried out by Sabrina Carpenter
On My Way carried out by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko
S.L.U.T. carried out by Bea Miller
Maniac carried out by Conan Grey
Better By Myself carried out by Hey Violet
Heart to Break carried out by Kim Petras
Lie To Me carried out by 5 Seconds of Summer
Crush carried out by Tessa Violet
Hit My Line carried out by PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic
Selfish carried out by Madison Beer
Consequences carried out by Camila Cabello
La Di Da carried out by Lennon Stella
Nightmare carried out by Halsey
Just My Type carried out by The Vamps
Friends Go carried out by Maggie Lindemann
I Wish carried out by Hayley Kiyoko
Party For One carried out by Carly Rae Jepson
Josslyn carried out by Olivia O’Brien
Hurts Like Hell carried out by Madison Beer & Offset
Look At Her Now carried out by Selena Gomez
Swim carried out by Chase Atlantic
More Than That carried out by Lauren Jauregui
There You Are carried out by Zayn
Pushing 20 carried out by Sabrina Carpenter
