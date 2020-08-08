​Jamie Dornan’s New Movie Is Out On Friday

The Northern Irish actor’s new movie, Endings, Beginnings, is out on Friday – and it is giving us severe Fifty Shades of Grey vibes!

Jamie performs Jack, a man who meets Shailene Woodley’s character Daphne, simply as she is reeling from a break-up.

The sophisticated love story stars Jamie Dornan as Jack and Shailene Woodley as Daphne (Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

When Daphne additionally meets Jack’s pal Frank, performed by Avengers: Endgame‘s Sebastian Stan, she begins an advanced and steamy love triangle with the 2 males.

And the trailer for the brand new movie appears simply as steamy because the Fifty Shades trilogy. Jamie’s actually used to taking part in an advanced character, after his function as Christian Grey noticed him fall for Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia, so we won’t wait to see him on this function too.

‘Endings, Beginnings’ is giving us severe ‘Fifty Shades’ vibes (Credit: Universal Pictures)

The moody trailer for Endings, Beginnings begins off with Daphne’s unhappiness about her latest break-up.

“Adrian and I broke up,” she explains. “I actually thought that he was gonna be the one.”

The scene then cuts to what appears like a date set-up, with Jack approaching Daphne, who’s standing at a bar.

“Good to see you,” she tells him as they introduce one another.

“Good to see you too,” he replies.

The steamy movie sees Daphne fall for each Jack and Frank (Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The two then start seeing one another and Daphne later reveals to Jack: “I’m in a spot the place all I wish to do is journey the world and discover new cultures.”

“I feel that is what makes you wonderful,” he responds.

Cue loads of kissing scenes and Jack telling Daphne, “You’re nice”. Aww, you guys!

But the trailer quickly takes a darker flip with the introduction of Sebastian’s character, Frank, who asks to fulfill up with Daphne privately.

“Here’s the factor,” he explains to her, “I really like Jack, however I gotta cope with the truth that now I do know you, you are making me all loopy!”

Cue extra attractive scenes, this time between Frank and Daphne, who find yourself in mattress collectively.

Though Daphne would not wish to be a wedge between the 2 buddies – “I’m uninterested in hurting folks”, she provides – plainly she and Frank each keep on with the affair regardless.

And when, within the trailer, Jack asks her: “Anything else occur with you two that night time?” our ears perk up.

Could there be a spanner within the works between Jack and Daphne? We will not have lengthy to attend to search out out.