10 superstar {couples} who’re welcoming infants into their household in 2020

Don’t get us fallacious, 2019 had some very thrilling superstar child arrivals. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the start of their first youngster, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the arrival of their third daughter final yr too, who in accordance with Taylor Swift’s new album, has been named Betty. 2020, you could agree, has been completely different from the previous yr in an entire lot of how, however even a pandemic cannot take away from the fun of parenthood. This yr, among the world’s most beloved {couples} have grown their households by one, or are simply on the point of it. With our social media feeds over the previous few months brimming with child bulletins, now could be nearly as good a time as any to get you up to the mark. Get prepared for a robust dose of cuteness.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra stunned their Bollywood followers earlier this yr once they introduced the arrival of their second youngster, a child woman. Born on February 15, 2020, Samisha Shetty Kundra was born through surrogacy and just lately celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan together with her older brother, Viaan Raj Kundra. “I had honestly given up on the thought of another child,” Shetty Kundra revealed in a latest interview, the place she spoke about her expertise with surrogacy. “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant.”

Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya

The newest addition to the infants of 2020 is Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković’s little child boy. The couple welcomed their first youngster collectively on July 30, 2020, simply two months after formally saying that they’re anticipating a baby. The Indian cricketer proposed to Nataša Stanković again in January 2020 and in accordance with reviews, they tied the knot in a small ceremony at dwelling in 2020.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter, Willa, was born on July 22, 2020. The couple determined to not reveal any particulars concerning the being pregnant to the general public, however have been noticed out and about of their neighbourhood in Los Angeles a number of instances throughout Turner’s third trimester. Not solely did Game of Thrones discover the mom-to-be’s rising child bump, Turner’s fuss-free, completely relatable maternity model took over feeds in every single place too. From child doll clothes to biker shorts and cozy hoodies, the actor’s maternity closet had all of it.

Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint

Leaving all Harry Potter followers feeling fairly aged, Rupert Grint and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome grew to become proud mother and father to a child woman in May 2020. This information got here only a month after the couple confirmed they have been with youngster. Since then, the brand new mother and father (plus pram!) have been seen making pit stops to grocery shops, and taking walks round their neighbourhood with the most recent version to their household.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Back in January 2020, simply on the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic, Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed on The Late, Late Show with James Corden that he and husband Justin Mikita have been anticipating a child. Sharing particulars, the Modern Family star revealed, “Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all… but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.” When Corden requested Ferguson if he knew whether or not the child was a boy or a woman, the comic replied saying he was anticipating “a human.” The duo welcomed their child boy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

On March 4, 2020, Katy Perry launched a music video for her track ‘Never Worn White’ and stunned her followers by revealing the large information in an ivory off-shoulder gown that fell ever-so-perfectly over her child bump. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom acquired engaged in February 2019, however the couple have been collectively since late 2017. While the couple’s soon-to-be-born child woman can be Perry’s first youngster, she can be Orlando Bloom’s second child. The actor shares his 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Pregnancy bulletins have develop into fairly a pattern of late. One can always remember Beyoncé’s maternity pre-baby shoot, which topped trending charts all around the world. Following swimsuit, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a cheeky picture of her child bump and the information that she and husband Kenneth Petty have been anticipating their first youngster collectively. Photographed by Alex Loucas, the snapshot noticed the mom-to-be wearing true Minaj vogue. A fan of more-is-more, the musician smiled into the digicam sporting a multicoloured Swarovski crystal detailed bikini by Lacey Dalimonte, platform heels, and strings of diamonds, together with canary yellow locks. Talk about impactful.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Glee star Le Michele married boyfriend Zandy Reich in March 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Northern California, which was additionally attended by Michele’s Glee buddies Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, in addition to her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts. A yr later, Michele introduced that she’s anticipating her first child on Instagram, and has been continually updating her followers in the course of the pandemic with social media posts that present her rising bump.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

On-again, off-again couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made 1000’s of fan cross their fingers in hope once they stepped out collectively in January 2020 wearing matching pistachio inexperienced outfits in New York. Come April, the information concerning the duo anticipating their first youngster collectively was confirmed, and in accordance with reviews, their infant will arrive in September 2020. Although the couple have avoided sharing photos of each other on Instagram, Hadid broke the rule final week with a candy image of herself giving Malik a kiss with a easy, however very clear caption: “Baby daddy.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest youngster of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt, married final yr in California, and introduced their being pregnant in April 2020. Enjoying this time at dwelling, Schwarzenegger revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is having enjoyable within the kitchen whereas quarantining and is studying prepare dinner too. The cooking retains her “calm in this crazy time,” she mentioned.

Also learn:

15 photos that may take you inside Sophie Turner’s maternity wardrobe

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first youngster

10 photos that take you inside Gigi Hadid’s vibrant bohemian residence in New York