10 Times Tom Holland Was A Real-Life Superhero

Tom Holland is well-known for the heroic actions he has performed as comic book hero Spider-Man and has thrilled us all with the Spidey-adventures that have been displayed on the screen. But in real-life, Holland is quite the hero too and has showcased his superheroic credentials many times over the years.

The young actor has shown that you don’t need to wear a suit made out of spandex to be a superhero, and you don’t need to wear a cape either. In fact, superhero costumes don’t need to be worn at all, as by following Holland’s example, any one of us could be a hero.

Let’s take a look at just a few of those moments where he has proven this can be so.

10 Tom Holland Saved The Life Of One Of His Fans

Superheroes are well-known for saving the lives of others, and now Tom Holland is too. While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s spider-sense tingled when he spotted a young lady in peril.

A large crowd of autograph hunters pushed against the woman, and she was almost crushed against one of the barricades. Holland quickly came to her defense and saved the lady before tragedy struck. He even stood up to the men who were putting her life in peril and threatened to throw their s**t onto the ground if they didn’t give way.

9 Tom Holland Lent His Support To Another Hero

The heroes in the MCU often come to the support of one another, and in recent weeks, Tom Holland did the same. Another real-life hero, 6-year old Bridger Walker, sustained injuries to his face after saving his sister from a dog attack. A number of Avengers actors stepped forward to celebrate the young boy’s heroics, including Tom Holland.

Just as he was getting ready to film Uncharted, Holland talked to Bridger over Facetime and extended an invitation onto the set of the next Spider-Man movie. He also praised Bridger for his bravery, and said: “We are all so proud of you, and your little sister is lucky to have someone like you.” True words indeed, and spoken from one hero to another.

8 Tom Holland Came To The Aid Of An Unconscious Plane Passenger

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is often mid-air when saving the lives of another, so it’s quite fitting that the young actor’s next heroic act happened above ground level. His spider-sense tingled when he noticed a young lady on the airplane looked unwell, and he came to her aid when she collapsed.

Holland leaped into action and called for a doctor after checking for a pulse and clearing her airways. In the story retold at USA Today, his brave actions were noticed by a fellow passenger who, coincidentally, was watching one of Holland’s Spider-Man movies at the time.

7 Tom Holland Saved Spider-Man From The Sony-Disney Split

For a short time in 2019, Spider-Man’s future in the MCU was in doubt. While Holland was still in line to play the character for Sony, he was bereft that his time fighting against the other Avengers may have been about to come to an end.

In an emotional call to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Holland thanked him for the opportunity he had been given to play Spider-Man, and “for changing my life in the best way.” Tom Holland told Jimmy Kimmel that the conversations he then had with Iger were ‘sort of’ the reason for the renewed Disney/Sony deal and that he, in essence, saved Spider-Man!

6 Tom Holland Swung Into Action At A Children’s Hospital

Well, Holland didn’t exactly swing into action, but he did show off some of his moves for the very sick children at a Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. He wore his suit and cheered up those kids who were in desperate need of some encouragement.

He was responsible for more than a few smiles at his day at the hospital, and it’s his charitable nature that more than proves his credentials as a real-life superhero.

5 Tom Holland Proved Himself To Be The Hero We All Need Right Now

In another nod to Holland’s charitable side, it’s important to mention the work he does on behalf of the Brothers’ Trust, a charity he has set up with his family. Together, they raise money for a variety of causes, including those in support of children living with life-threatening illnesses.

Holland recently hosted a stay-at-home Marvel-themed pub quiz to raise money for his charity. This was a heroic act in itself, but in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he said he wanted the quiz to give people a sense of community during the pandemic. He proved himself to be the hero we all need right now, while simultaneously showcasing his heroic credentials through the charity.

4 Tom Holland Reunited A Dog With Its Owner

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the superhero was seen rescuing a cat from a tree. In real life, the actor behind the character also rescues dogs! In a 2018 Instagram post, Holland came to the aid of a lost dog who had been wandering alone for days.

Holland took a picture of the dog for Instagram and posted it to let the dog’s owner know that it had been found. The owner’s details were discovered after he took the dog to a vet, and soon after, Bruno and his owner Tess were reunited. Holland was also reunited with Bruno a little while later when the young dog accompanied the actor to a photocall for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

3 Tom Holland Stood Up For The LGBTQ Community

Marvel’s Eternals will be the first superhero film to feature a gay kiss, allegedly, and it’s about time. We have had our fill of straight white superheroes, and Tom Holland agrees. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Holland said the MCU needed to move away from the “straight white guy” image and to show more diversity.

The actor even said he would be okay with a gay Spider-Man, although given Peter Parker’s love for MJ and Gwen Stacy, this might have to be a different iteration of the character.

2 Tom Holland Escaped Captivity

Superheroes are often getting themselves trapped in tight corners, and this proved to be the case for Tom Holland when he was recently trapped in an Escape Room. Together with Will Smith, he showcased his ability for logic and puzzle-solving and freed himself from the room.

You can see Holland and Smith escape the devious traps left by the venue manager in this YouTube video. While it was clearly a fun day out for the young actor, it’s obvious he has the smarts of his superheroic alter-ego.

1 Tom Holland Has Incredible Athletic Abilities

The young actor often performs his own stunts in the Spider-Man films, and this is because he is a very nimble young man in real life. He has a background in gymnastics and ballet, and this has given him the ability to move like a real-life superhero.

You can check out Holland’s acrobatic ability in this parkour video. He might not have the ability to swing from rooftop to rooftop, but he can clearly climb, leap, and backflip over any obstacle that gets in his way while freerunning. It’s little wonder that the actor was chosen for the role of Spider-Man!

