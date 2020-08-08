25 Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked

I have not met Seth Rogen. You most likely have not met Seth Rogen, both. Yet there’s one thing in regards to the 38-year-old comedy star’s presence that at all times feels comforting and acquainted—at this level, 21 years into his movie profession, seeing him in a brand new film seems like catching up with an previous buddy.
Rogen’s films reached an apex within the mid-2000s, when the likes of Knocked Up, Superbad, and Pineapple Express hit theaters, and he hasn’t left the zeitgeist since. His films continued the success into the 2010s with Neighbors and This Is The End, and final yr’s Long Shot was one of the vital satisfying pleasant comedies of the yr. Rogen’s humor is at all times someplace between raunchy and self-deprecating, however he is additionally proven that he can deal with the occasional severe function as nicely.
This week, Rogen is again with a brand new launch, the HBO Max unique An American Pickle. In An American Pickle, Rogen performs a twin main function, one thing he hasn’t executed earlier than (although he did play a number of supporting characters in 2008’s Fanboys). The story follows Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s manufacturing unit employee and Ashkenazi Jew who will get trapped in a crate of pickle brine and in some way preserved for 100 years; he is ultimately thawed out, nonetheless alive, and meets Ben Greenbaum, his great-grandson and a modern-day app developer dwelling in Brooklyn. Rogen performs each males in a narrative that feels small and self-contained, an ideal look ahead to a yr after we’re all pressured to really feel fairly self-contained ourselves.
The film additionally does a very good job of portraying the performer that Rogen has grow to be through the years. He’s not restricted to only comedy, and the movie places that on full show, coping with bigger themes of household, grief, and faith in between laughs, jokes, and social satire.
Rogen has felt like a buddy for almost all of his 21-year profession, so it figures to be a very good time to have a look at his physique of labor general and see what lands the place. The metrics for this are vital to know. We tried our greatest to restrict this to one thing that we might moderately take into account a “Seth Rogen Movie.”
That means excluding supporting voice work roles like Monsters vs. Aliens and the Kung Fu Panda collection, and small roles like Donnie Darko, Anchorman, and 22 Jump Street. It additionally means leaving out early-career roles in TV reveals Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, each of which linked Rogen with Judd Apatow, who performed a giant half in shaping Rogen into the famous person actor and creator he’s immediately.
So with out additional ado, the whole rating of Seth Rogen films:
25
Zeroville (2019)
So, this one’s not nice. This film relies on a postmodern novel of the identical identify that many deemed “unfilmable,” and, nicely, it looks like these many have been most likely proper. Directed by and starring James Franco, Zeroville had a loopy stacked forged that additionally included Rogen, Megan Fox, Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, Bryan Cranston, and Craig Robinson. But the 23% Rotten Tomatoes rating may be even just a little beneficiant for a film that Indiewire known as “A compelling reminder to spend extra time studying.”
Stream It Here
24
The Guilt Trip (2012)
Here’s the beauty of Seth Rogen films. Even those we have now ranked all the way in which down right here aren’t essentially unhealthy, simply…not so good as some others. The Guilt Trip is a healthful street journey film the place Rogen, an inventor, goes on a cross-country journey together with his mother, performed by Barbra Streisand. It is ok! There is nothing improper with this film. Now, not going to go so far as calling it good, however if you happen to ever discover it 37 minutes in, airing on TBS, you do not have to vary the channel.
Stream It Here
23
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Green Hornet will get an unfairly unhealthy rap. Rogen gave being a superhero a shot in 2011, and ultimately mentioned the expertise making it was “a fucking nightmare.” So that is not nice. But the film is enjoyable! Rogen as The Green Hornet and Jay Chau, taking on Bruce Lee’s function as Kato, are a enjoyable duo and have an amazing scene the place they jam out to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” within the automobile. You can also’t go improper with Christoph Waltz as a villain, although he does kinda really feel like he is phoning it in just a little bit on this one. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry directed this one, which is type of a wierd alternative for a superhero film, however, you recognize, it’s what it’s.
Stream It Here
22
Like Father (2018)
Like Father flew underneath the radar a bit, but it surely was really considered one of Netflix’s most watched films all over the world when it was first launched in 2018. Don’t anticipate this to be the standard Rogen-centered fare: the plot primarily focuses on a girl (Kristen Bell) reconnecting together with her father (Kelsey Grammer) after being left on the alter by her fiancé (Rogen). Bonus for the Rogen followers? This film was directed by one other Rogen, Seth’s spouse, Lauren Miller Rogen.
Stream It Here
21
The Lion King (2019)
The “reside motion” Lion King is not solely reside motion, and it has its faults. But the best possible a part of the film is Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa. Just pure vitality and charisma in a film that actually wanted it. They pulled it off.
Stream It Here
20
Paul (2011)
You will not see Seth Rogen himself for a single from of 2011’s Paul, even though the film is live-action. That’s as a result of he voices Paul, the film’s titular alien who hyperlinks up with a pair of geeks performed by Shaun of The Dead/Hot Fuzz/The World’s End duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Jason Bateman performs an agent chasing them down, so there’s one thing right here for Ozark and Arrested Development followers, too.
Stream It Here
19
Take This Waltz (2011)
Of all the flicks on the checklist, this may be the one most completely different from some other. Rogen has executed drama earlier than, however by no means did he go as near somber as he did in Take This Waltz, a film a couple of lady (Michelle Williams) who begins to assume that her husband (Seth Rogen) isn’t the one for her, and that she would like to be with the person dwelling throughout the road. Rogen is absolutely uncovered right here, in a task the depicts pure, gut-wrenching heartbreak.
Stream It Here
18
Neighbors 2 (2016)
Neighbors 2 is not so good as Neighbors, but it surely’s nonetheless a very good time. Honestly, it is type of exhausting to drop Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Ike Barinholtz, and the remainder of the gang into any of those conditions and have the film not be humorous. This sequel finds the Efron/Rogen duo going up in opposition to a devilish sorority led by Chloë Grace Moretz.
Stream It Here
17
The Interview (2014)
Remember when The Interview nearly began a global battle? Same. Good instances! This Seth Rogen/James Franco collab isn’t the primary on this checklist, and it will not be the final. The Interview actually has its moments (and has different moments which were canonized in meme kind), and it is undoubtedly price a watch (the bits centered round Katy Perry’s “Fireworks” are gold). But is it probably price World War III? Hard to say on that one.
Stream It Here
16
Sausage Party (2016)
OK, so. Say no matter you’ll about Sausage Party, but it surely leaves nothing on the ground. This film absolutely goes for it at each stage. Not solely is that this characteristic size grownup animation comedy (maybe the most important of its form since South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut) humorous, it is acquired mainly your complete gang. Rogen and Jonah Hill as scorching canine? Check. Kristen Wiig as a scorching canine bun? Check. Edward Norton as a bagel named Sammy Bagel Jr.? Sure. Michael Cera, Craig Robinson, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, they’re all right here. And the ending is absolute mayhem. Absolute mayhem.
Stream It Here
15
Steve Jobs (2015)
Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs is among the most unusual biopics of the final decade, telling the story of its titular Apple founder (Michael Fassbender) not with a typical ‘life story’ construction, however in three distinct scenes from moments in his life. Rogen does a few of his best dramatic work right here as Steve Wozniak, Jobs’ far more level-headed and technologically-minded co-founder.
Stream It Here
14
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Rogen teamed up director Kevin Smith and co-lead Elizabeth for Zack and Miri Make a Porno, a really humorous film that is…precisely what the title says it’s. Obviously, this film is tremendous crude and raunchy—however for probably the most half, it actually works. Also consists of very humorous Craig Robinson and Jason Mewes (Jay of Jay and Silent Bob fame) for good measure.
Stream It Here
13
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Rogen performs a supporting function in The Disaster Artist, as one of many voices of purpose on the crew of The Room, attempting to rein in star/author/director/loopy individual Tommy Wiseau’s absolute mania. This film is admittedly good and proper up there with Ed Wood and the assorted variations of The Producers for finest films about unhealthy films.
Stream It Here
12
An American Pickle (2020)
The latest addition to the checklist, An American Pickle is a testomony to Rogen’s capability to hold a film if nothing else. Playing each Herschel Greenbaum (a 1920s Ashkenazi Jew who was saved alive for almost 100 years after being trapped in a crate of pickle brine) and Ben Greenbaum (a modern-day pc programmer), Rogen fairly actually carries the entire film—there aren’t many different characters, interval.
The film is loads smaller and extra subdued than numerous others on this checklist, and in coping with themes of grief, dying, faith, and household, whereas additionally folding in some social satire, is among the most mature of Rogen’s profession.
11
50/50 (2011)
Rogen’s first film paired with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and director Jonathan Levine is a touching story of friendship and household that is centered on a man (Gordon-Levitt) who will get sick with most cancers and solely has a 50% probability to outlive (that is the title! get it?). Rogen performs his loyal finest pal who’s with him each step of the way in which, and fairly frankly we must always all try for this type of friendship. It’s a pleasant film.
Stream It Here
10
Long Shot (2019)
Long Shot, which options Rogen as a Brooklyn journalist who finds himself in a flirtation with Charlize Theron, enjoying an previous childhood acquaintance who’s now in place to probably grow to be the President of the United States, does not precisely reinvent the wheel. It’s a romantic comedy—and it is executed rattling nicely. The Molly scene is famous. Bonus factors for Bob Odenkirk enjoying a TV star-turned-asshole-POTUS in a means that makes you giggle and never cry.
Stream It Here
9
Observe & Report (2009)
Observe & Report was missed upon preliminary launch as a result of it got here out proper across the similar time because the significantly-dumber and likewise signifcantly-worse Paul Blart: Mall Cop, which in fact went on to grow to be an enormous field workplace smash. Anyway. Observe & Report—directed by Jody Hill, Danny McBride’s companion on Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones— has acquired just a little little bit of Taxi Driver in it, placing Rogen as a mentally unwell mall safety guard. The completely bonkers plot right here includes a parking zone flasher and Rogen’s character having a mainly baseless crush on a make-up counter gross sales lady performed by Anna Faris. This film will get darkish, and is among the finest performing jobs of Rogen’s total profession.
Stream It Here
8
Funny People (2009)
Funny People combines a couple of completely different qualities of Rogen’s finest films and pulls it multi function. Here, he performs Ira, an upcoming comic who meets and will get a job working for main star George (Adam Sandler, enjoying a fairly clear spoof of himself). Only George has not too long ago been recognized with a terminal sickness that he might or might not beat. This has acquired numerous that signature Apatow humor—as a result of Judd Apatow directed it—but additionally loads of heartfelt moments, and is only a normal good film constructed on the connection between these two guys. Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman, Leslie Mann, Aubrey Plaza, and the RZA play very humorous supporting roles on this underrated gem.
Stream It Here
7
Neighbors (2014)
Neighbors is the film that represented a significant turning level for Zac Efron, however its the pairing of Efron and Rogen that actually works to make the film among the finest comedies of the 2010s. This story of recent dad and mom (Rogen, Rose Byrne) who transfer in subsequent door to a fraternity home (with Efron, Dave Franco, Jarrod Carmichael, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse among the many members) is a pleasure all through, with nice music and each good and slapstick humor.
Stream It Here
6
The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005)
Rogen’s first actually huge film function was as Steve Carell’s youthful and lewder co-worker, Cal, at his Best Buy-esque job. It’s loopy to assume that Rogen was solely about 22 when he filmed The 40 Year Old Virgin, but it surely clearly was price it, as a result of: a) it additional established his relationship with Judd Apatow, b) it confirmed that his humor from Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared might actually translate to the massive display and c) it is simply rattling humorous. Apatow additionally informed Kelly Clarkson that the scene the place Carell famously screams her identify whereas getting his chest waxed was an concept that Rogen etched onto their on-set notes. Some bonus factors there.
Stream It Here
5
This Is The End (2013)
This Is The End is probably the most distinctive, unique film on this checklist, and god rattling is it a enjoyable one. In this film, Rogen, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Danny McBride and the entire gang, actually (together with others like Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling, and a demented Michael Cera) play variations of themselves, gathered at Franco’s home for a giant celebration. While at his home, uh, the apocalypse occurs, and several other of those celebrities die, whereas the remaining battle to outlive in its aftermath with restricted assets and much more restricted data of what is going on on. An completely hysterical watch, with some very humorous self-deprecating humor all over, and a completely dynamic dance quantity ultimately rolled in. Rogen and Jay Baruchel are the de facto leads, however this additionally may be the funniest Jonah Hill has ever been.
Stream It Here
4
Pineapple Express (2008)
Before we even speak about this film, we have to discuss in regards to the trailer. If you were not singing and dancing alongside to M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” whereas getting tremendous excited for this hilarious film when that trailer dropped in 2008, what have been you even doing?
Pineapple Express is correct up there with the primary Harold and Kumar and any Cheech and Chong entries for the best stoner movies of all time, and it helps that this one additionally capabilities concurrently a legitimately good motion film. Gary Cole performs an amazing unhealthy man, Danny McBride as a drug supplier named “Red” is unimaginable. Some elements—primarily Rogen’s character, a 25-year-old, courting a highschool senior—have not aged notably nicely, however the remainder of the film brings sufficient pleasure to have the ability to look previous these transgressions and benefit from the plethora of excellent stuff. The Rogen-Franco pairing is at an absolute peak in Pineapple Express.
Stream It Here
3
Knocked Up (2007)
Knocked Up was Rogen’s first main function in a characteristic movie, and what a debut it was. After supporting Steve Carell in Judd Apatow’s The 40 Year Old Virgin, he took the lead in Knocked Up, a couple of stoner slacker, a rising leisure journalist, and their unplanned being pregnant. The film expertly balances jokes and conditions that make us giggle whereas additionally displaying that, you recognize, you have gotta develop up in the end.
There’s additionally a scene the place Rogen and Paul Rudd, tripping in Las Vegas, freak out over all of the completely different sorts of chairs of their lodge room. This scene belongs within the Smithsonian, and the marketing campaign begins now.
Stream It Here
2
The Night Before (2015)
You may be shocked to see The Night Before so excessive on the checklist. But for what this film is—a reasonably vulgar vacation comedy for adutls—it is mainly good. A trio of buddies (Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anthony Mackie) have a Christmas custom of getting drunk each Christmas Eve after considered one of their buddies misplaced his dad and mom in an accident as a teen. The Night Before catches up with the three of them as adults in several levels of life; Mackie’s character is a well-known athlete, Rogen’s is about to have a child, and JGL’s is a heartbroken slacker, as they prepare for what they resolve is the ultimate time for this long-running custom.
And then the partying begins, and the largely drug and alcohol-induced journey takes all of them via New York City searching for a legendary and elusive celebration. Great music, a number of laughs, and a completely wonderful Michael Shannon efficiency make this film one it’s a must to revisit each vacation season on the very least.
Stream It Here
1
Superbad (2007)
Superbad was the very best comedy of the yr when it was launched again in 2oo7, and within the time it is executed one thing exceptional—maintain up. It may simply be the very best comedy since 2000, interval.
Rogen does not even play one of many lead roles—these are as an alternative performed by his buddies Michael Cera and Jonah Hill—however that is undoubtebly his film. Part of that’s his scene-stealing supporting function (alongside Bill Hader) as a cop seeking to present the keen, geeky, goofball Fogell (who chooses the everlasting alias of “McLovin”) (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) a very good time. While there’s an abundance of films that glorify the uglier aspect of policing by turning cops into larger-than-life heroes, Rogen’s efficiency is undeniably human and fun-loving.
The different a part of it’s the truth that Rogen and his writing companion, Evan Goldberg, began penning this film after they have been simply 13 years previous. It’s been a comedy sensation ever since —a teen film that not solely makes us giggle, however seems like a landmark within the style. This is the closest factor to a Fast Times at Ridgemont High for a sure technology. Sure, it has its gross out moments and raunchy humor, positive, however Superbad stands aside as a result of not solely is it uproariously humorous, but it surely’s acquired numerous coronary heart behind it too. And that is why it is a basic.
Stream It Here
Evan Romano
Evan is an affiliate editor for Men’s Health, with bylines in The New York Times, MTV News, Brooklyn Magazine, and VICE.
This content material is created and maintained by a 3rd celebration, and imported onto this web page to assist customers present their electronic mail addresses. You could possibly discover extra details about this and comparable content material at piano.io
This commenting part is created and maintained by a 3rd celebration, and imported onto this web page. You could possibly discover extra info on their site.