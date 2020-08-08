25 Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked

I have not met Seth Rogen. You most likely have not met Seth Rogen, both. Yet there’s one thing in regards to the 38-year-old comedy star’s presence that at all times feels comforting and acquainted—at this level, 21 years into his movie profession, seeing him in a brand new film seems like catching up with an previous buddy.

Rogen’s films reached an apex within the mid-2000s, when the likes of Knocked Up, Superbad, and Pineapple Express hit theaters, and he hasn’t left the zeitgeist since. His films continued the success into the 2010s with Neighbors and This Is The End, and final yr’s Long Shot was one of the vital satisfying pleasant comedies of the yr. Rogen’s humor is at all times someplace between raunchy and self-deprecating, however he is additionally proven that he can deal with the occasional severe function as nicely.

This week, Rogen is again with a brand new launch, the HBO Max unique An American Pickle. In An American Pickle, Rogen performs a twin main function, one thing he hasn’t executed earlier than (although he did play a number of supporting characters in 2008’s Fanboys). The story follows Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s manufacturing unit employee and Ashkenazi Jew who will get trapped in a crate of pickle brine and in some way preserved for 100 years; he is ultimately thawed out, nonetheless alive, and meets Ben Greenbaum, his great-grandson and a modern-day app developer dwelling in Brooklyn. Rogen performs each males in a narrative that feels small and self-contained, an ideal look ahead to a yr after we’re all pressured to really feel fairly self-contained ourselves.

The film additionally does a very good job of portraying the performer that Rogen has grow to be through the years. He’s not restricted to only comedy, and the movie places that on full show, coping with bigger themes of household, grief, and faith in between laughs, jokes, and social satire.

Rogen has felt like a buddy for almost all of his 21-year profession, so it figures to be a very good time to have a look at his physique of labor general and see what lands the place. The metrics for this are vital to know. We tried our greatest to restrict this to one thing that we might moderately take into account a “Seth Rogen Movie.”

That means excluding supporting voice work roles like Monsters vs. Aliens and the Kung Fu Panda collection, and small roles like Donnie Darko, Anchorman, and 22 Jump Street. It additionally means leaving out early-career roles in TV reveals Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, each of which linked Rogen with Judd Apatow, who performed a giant half in shaping Rogen into the famous person actor and creator he’s immediately.

So with out additional ado, the whole rating of Seth Rogen films: