3 Makeup Artists Reveal Their Favorite Lengthening Mascaras

Mascara is one of those staple beauty products that we’ll always keep stashed in our makeup drawers. Many of us won’t even leave home without it. And although we’ve been wearing it for years, we are also on a never-ending prowl for the formula that will lengthen our lashes until we resemble a cartoon deer. Compared to megawatt volume or that perfect curl (although we’ll take those, too), an extra-long lash is that perfect mix of effortless and dramatic that we want in the summer.

Who better to ask than a makeup artist whose job is to create long and dreamy lashes on all of their clients? Check out what three professionals had to say about the lengthening mascaras they always keep in their kits.

