3 Makeup Artists Reveal Their Favorite Lengthening Mascaras

Yearning for endless, sultry lashes? We’ve got you covered.
Mascara is one of those staple beauty products that we’ll always keep stashed in our makeup drawers. Many of us won’t even leave home without it. And although we’ve been wearing it for years, we are also on a never-ending prowl for the formula that will lengthen our lashes until we resemble a cartoon deer. Compared to megawatt volume or that perfect curl (although we’ll take those, too), an extra-long lash is that perfect mix of effortless and dramatic that we want in the summer.
Who better to ask than a makeup artist whose job is to create long and dreamy lashes on all of their clients? Check out what three professionals had to say about the lengthening mascaras they always keep in their kits.
Mai Quynh
Armani Beauty Artistry Collective Member
Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara
$20
“My go-to mascara for naturally long lashes is the Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara. This mascara allows you to create a defined, long lash look. Together, the buildable formula and brush give a clump-free application while separating and lengthening the lash, leaving them shiny and glossy.”
Armani Beauty Black Ecstacy Mascara
$32
“I love the Armani Beauty Black Ecstasy Mascara for lengthening. The formula is lightweight, so it will lengthen and separate while adding a slight curl. For me, this mascara is my holy grail because my lashes are super straight, and the formula isn’t too watery where it will take the curl out from my eyelash curler. I’m also able to apply several coats without it getting clumpy or flaking throughout the day.”
Armani Beauty Eccentrico Mascara
$32
“My favorite volumizing and lengthening mascara is the Armani Beauty Eccentrico Mascara. This formula will volumize and lengthen your lashes while adding a high-gloss shine to them. The wand allows you to get really close to the [lash root] and makes your lashes lush and full.”
Tweezerman Folding I-lashcomb
$12
“I think it’s [imperative] to comb through lashes with every coat of mascara. I recommend using a [Tweezerman] metal comb to separate and define lashes. Not only will they look longer and less clumpy, but they also won’t stick together and weigh the lash down. The metal lash comb will remove any excess mascara for every coat you apply, so you can layer more coats if you desire. Also, I love to add a few individual false lashes as well for more definition.”
Molly R. Stern
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara
$9
“[My favorite mascara for naturally long-looking lashes is the] Rimmel Lash Accelerator. [Its] formula adds length to the lashes and over time will actually help your lashes grow.”
Armani Beauty Black Ecstacy Mascara
$32
“Armani Black Ecstasy Mascara is your one-stop shop [for tremendous lengthening and added curl.] It’s got a great brush and really separates the lashes and coats from root to tip. The formula is beautiful and buildable so you can get great length, volume, and curl. And it’s paraben-free!”
Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara
$72
“[My favorite lengthening and volumizing mascara is the] Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara. [This formula] has peptides in it to thicken the lashes, while the brush makes it easy to get a full coating on the whole length of the lash. The result [is] super fluffy, feathery lashes.”
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
$17
“I think a great lash curler is a must. I still love Shu Uemura’s, and Troy Surratt makes a great one as well. The key is to gently press the lashes to add length. Make sure not to crimp them, which can have the reverse effect. I am also on board for a lash primer. Lashfood is a clean-beauty choice that makes a great conditioning, collagen-boosting one that really adds length and volume to any mascara you choose.”
Steve Kassajikian
Urban Decay’s Global Makeup Artist
Urban Decay Subversion Lash Primer
$22
“A lash primer definitely helps build length while conditioning the lashes. My favorite is the Subversion Lash Primer by Urban Decay. Apply a layer to your lashes until they are evenly coated; then, after a minute, apply mascara to double your lash length. When applying mascara, I start from the root and wiggle all the way up to the tip to add length and separation.”
Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara
$28
“Définicils by Lancôme [is my favorite lengthening mascara for naturally long-looking lashes] because the fine comblike brush defines the lashes for a more natural look using polymers formulated to lengthen from root to tip.”
Urban Decay Lash Freak Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
$25
“Lash Freak Mascara by Urban Decay [is my favorite lengthening mascara that also adds curl] because this formula creates 23.6 times more volume and 40 percent more visible length. With the three-way brush, you can volumize using the asymmetric brush side, define by using the tip to separate every individual lash, and then lift by holding the curved side at the root of your lash.”
