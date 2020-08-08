5 Worcestershire actuality TV stars- and the place they’re now

Reality TV stars such because the X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent have given a platform to some very proficient singers- a few of which hail from proper right here in Worcestershire.

From Harry Styles to Charlie Green, listed below are 5 actuality TV stars you most likely didn’t know got here from Worcestershire – and an replace about what they’re as much as of their lives.



(Facebook/Charlie Green)

Charlie is from Droitwich Spa and made it to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final when he was simply 10-years-old.

He wowed the judges along with his subtle singing voice.

Twelve years later and Charlie has nonetheless stored up along with his singing profession and has toured in quite a few international locations.

Pippa Langhorn



(Credit: YouTube/ Britain’s Got Talent/ITV)

Also on Britain’s Got Talent was Worcester born Pippa Langhorn. She made it to the semi-finals of the present in 2011 by singing Operatic music with Buddy, her canine.

Pippa remains to be singing and may be employed for formal occasions and events.

In July of this 12 months, Buddy was hit by a automobile and Pippa arrange a GoFundMe to cowl his £5000 medical bills- fortunately, he has had the surgical procedure and is in restoration.

Cher Lloyd

(Credit: Instagram/cherlloyd)

This singer and music author first discovered fame on The X Factor in 2010- and he or she was really raised in Malvern.

She completed in fourth place on the present and went on to provide ‘Want U Back’ and ‘Swagger Jagger’.

Cher remains to be producing music- her newest single ‘Lost’ acquired greater than 1.9 million views on YouTube.

She gave delivery to a child lady, Delilah-Rae, in 2018.

Becky Hill

nearly looks like Heaven On My Mind was made for sunny summer season days like these! anybody else wanting ahead to the weekend? ☀️💕 @SigalaMusic https://t.co/Q13ZBwytmg pic.twitter.com/nTuWtZR62n — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) July 30, 2020

(Credit: Twitter/@BeckyHill)

Becky was born in Bewdley and appeared on the BBC present ‘The Voice’ in 2012.

She impressed the judges along with her rendition of John Legend’s ‘Ordinary People’.

Although she solely made it to the semi-finals, Becky has had loads of success, producing dance anthems ‘Wish You Well’ and ‘Heaven On My Mind’ with Sigala.

Harry Styles

(Credit: Twitter/@Harry_Styles)

This singer and music author wants no introduction- however do you know he was raised in Redditch?

He first discovered fame on the X Factor in 2010, when he fashioned one fifth of pop band One Direction.

The band went on hiatus in 2015 and the boys went on to provide solo music

Styles has had a profitable music career- his newest album is Fine Line, that includes the hits ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Falling’.

He has additionally tried his hand at performing, starring within the 2017 film ‘Dunkirk’.