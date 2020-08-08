A Song for a Broken Heart – Our Ultimate Breakup Playlist

Including a few of the finest and saddest songs ever written, A Song For A Broken Heart Is is our final breakup playlist for if you want a bit musical help to recover from that somebody.

Unless you’ve been very fortunate, or unfortunate, relying in your perspective, there’s a really sturdy probability that in some unspecified time in the future in time you should have had your heartbroken.

Sadly, breakups are a reality of life for many of us, and we by no means actually know what’s across the nook. Life, as they are saying, although, goes on, however that doesn’t imply which you can’t really feel unhappy or offended a couple of relationship that has run its course and typically enjoying a music for a damaged coronary heart is simply what is required.

Time is a good healer for a damaged coronary heart, as is music in the event you select the precise songs which is what we hope that can assist you with at present!

If your relationship has run its course and also you need assistance getting over any person, listening to the precise music may work wonders. So to search out that excellent music for a damaged coronary heart, we have now poured over music collections from nearly any decade and style that can assist you out.

Here’s a take a look at a music for a damaged coronary heart, our final breakup playlist:

100. “It Must Have Been Love,” by Roxette (1980)

99. “Say Something,” by A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera (2014)

98. “Dancing On My Own,” by Robyn (2010)

97. “Take Care,” by Drake & Rihanna (2011)

96. “I Will Always Love You,” by Whitney Houston (1992)

95. “Foolish Games” by Jewel (1997)

94. “Heartbeats,” by José González (2003)

93. “Chelsea Hotel #2,” by Leonard Cohen (1974)

92. “Somebody That I Used to Know,” by Gotye (2011)

91. “Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan (1972)

90. “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins (1984)

89. “Teardrops” by Womack & Womack (1988)

88. “River” by Joni Mitchell (1971)

87. “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap (2005)

86. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson (2004)

85. “On my own” by Michael McDonald and Patti LaBelle (1986)

84. “Gone Gone Gone” by Allen Toussaint & Eldridge Holmes

83. “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan (1962)

82. “Love The Way You Lie” by Eminem feat. Rihanna (2010)

81. “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” by The Platters (1958)

80. “Maggie May” by Rod Stewart (1971)

79. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin;” by the Righteous Brothers 1965

78. “I’m Sorry” by Brenda Lee (1960)

77. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor (1978) – though Gladys Knight’s slowed down model on the Sisters In The Name Of Love Concert is certainly value a pay attention

76. “We’re not making love anymore” by Patti LaBelle and Michael Bolton (1991)

75. “Love Hurts” by Gram Parsons (1973)

74. “Careless Whisper” by Wham! Feat. George Michael (1985)

73. “Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project (1995)

72. “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill (1998)

71. “Burnin’ (The Fire Is Still) Burnin’ for You” by Patti LaBelle (1991)

70. “Forget You” by CeeLo Green (2010)

69. “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” by Blu Cantrell (2001)

68. “Back, Baby” by Jessica Pratt (2015)

67. “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by the White Stripes (2003)

66. “After Laughter (Comes Tears)” by Wendy Rene (1964)

65. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift (2012)

64. “A Summer Song” by Chad & Jeremy (1964)

63. “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child (2002)

62. “Crying” by Roy Orbison (1962)

61. “End Of The Road” by Boyz II Men (1992)

60. “These Arms of Mine” by Otis Redding (1962)

59. “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie (2006)

58. “Foolish” by Ashanti (2002)

57. “Act III: The Reason” by Dennis Lloyd (2016)

56. “Maps” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (2003)

55. “New York” by St. Vincent (2017)

54. “Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell (1966)

53. “Apologize” by Timbaland feat. OneRepublic (2006)

52. “The Sign” by Ace Of Base (1993)

51. “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton (1996)

50. “Fireworks” by First Aid Kit (2018)

49. “Praying” by Kesha (2017)

48. “I Don’t Want to Get Over You” by the Magnetic Fields (1999)

47. “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye (1968)

46. “Cry me a river” by Justin Timberlake (2002)

45. “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt (1995)

44. “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” by Leonard Cohen (1967)

43. “Green Light” by Lorde (2017)

42. “Retrograde” by James Blake (2013)

41. “Dreaming with a Broken Heart” by John Mayer 2006

40. “Always See Your Face” by Love (1969)

39. “Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson (1982)

38. “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

37. “Happier” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

36. “The Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles (1965)

35. “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith (2014)

34. “Walk Away Renée” by the Left Banke (1966)

33. “Burn” by Usher (2004)

32. “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse (2006)

31. “Love Takes Time” by Mariah Carey (1990)

30. “ If I aint got you” by Alicia Keys (2003)

29. “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” by Jimmy Ruffin (1967)

28. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler (1983)

27. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers (1971)

26. “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes (2015)

25. “Ooh Baby Baby” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles (1965)

24. “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver (2011)

23. “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce (2006)

22. “Let Her Go” by Passenger (2012)

21. “Heartless” by Kanye West (2008)

20. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” by Al Green (1972)

19. “Best of you” by Foo Fighters (2005)

18. “Fix You” by Coldplay (2005)

17. “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone (2016)

16. “New Rules” by Dua Lipa (2017)

15. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police (1983)

14. “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey (2005)

13. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson (2004)

12. “What About Us” by P!nk (2017)

11. “High by the beach” by Lana Del Rey (2015)

10. “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele (2010)

9. “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber (2015)

8. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Elliott Smith (2000)

7. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (1992)

6. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division (1980)

5. “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko (2012)

4. “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor (1990)

3. “Someone Like You,” by Adele (2011)

2. “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd (2018)

1. “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James (1968)