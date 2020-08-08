Amy Seimetz Accidentally Made the First COVID-Era Thriller

It’s been eight years since Amy Seimetz directed her first function, “Sun Don’t Shine,” and her second movie, “She Dies Tomorrow,” carries her imprint. Both movies pull you into an off kilter, menacing dreamscape the place unreliable characters are able to doing absolutely anything. Appropriately sufficient, her movie was my final press screening earlier than lockdown.

Recovering alcoholic Amy (Seimetz alter ego Kate Lyn Sheil) rattles round her empty new Los Angeles home, hugging the ground, dropping the needle time and again on a Mozart requiem, and slugging again wine. When she will get a pal (Jane Adams) to return over, she tells her, “I’m going to die tomorrow.” Her pal begins to really feel the identical foreboding, and passes the contagion to her brother (Chris Messina) and his spouse (Katie Aselton) at a celebration. It shares the identical absurdist and morbid humor as Luis Bunuel.

At the Soho House premiere — a last-second substitution for the just-canceled SXSW Film — one attendee on the Q&A in contrast the film to Yorgos Lanthimos. Another requested, “How did you know that we were going to be in this situation?” Everyone laughed.

Months later, Seimetz stated she’s nonetheless sorting all of it out. “I’m still trying to understand, in addition to everyone trying to understand what’s happening right now,” she stated. “It’s really strange. It’s abstracted for me. It was not about COVID. It’s very surreal for me, it’s almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Only now, the film’s suspense could hit nearer to the bone.

“I was intentionally playing around with horror elements and tools,” she stated. “Specifically in sound design and structure, and ratcheting up tension. It’s a monster movie without ever seeing the monster, and blending that with comedy. Mostly because the film itself is personal; it explores my own anxiety. I’m always the first person to laugh at my own existential fear, when I feel those emotions, they are very real and horrifying. Inevitably, I sort of pop out of myself, saying, ‘If you weren’t going through this anxiety, it would be funny to look at.’”

After a hardscrabble upbringing in Central Florida, Seimetz studied at Florida State University, the place she met Barry Jenkins. She later served as an affiliate producer on his “Medicine for Melancholy,” starred in Megan Griffiths’ “The Off Hours,” was a part of the ensemble in Lena Dunham’s breakout “Tiny Furniture,” and produced and co-starred in Joe Swanberg’s “Silver Bullets” earlier than making “Sun Don’t Shine” in 2012.

Soon after, Christopher Guest employed Seimetz to play a recurring position in HBO’s “Family Tree.” Guest helped her acknowledge that the outdated canard “don’t work with your friends” was nonsense. “He ignores that,” she stated. “It’s much better to work with your friends all the time. It’s like a family. As I was transitioning — it’s not like I was staying out of Hollywood intentionally, I wanted to make money, I was very poor — I got to work among independent films with a family of people. Christopher Guest just continues to do it. It was what I want. It’s OK to work with people you love. It’s rewarding, there’s so much love on set, people love coming to work. You don’t have to hire an asshole to get a good product.”

Like “Sun Don’t Shine,” “She Dies Tomorrow” stars Seimetz’s longtime pal Sheil. They met in 2010, when each had roles in “Gabi on the Roof in July;” the subsequent yr, they labored collectively on “Silver Bullets” and Alex Ross Perry’s “The Color Wheel.” Said Seimetz, “It’s so easy with her because we have not only a working relationship with everyone in the movie, but they’re my friends. I’m so close to Kate and Jane Adams. If I reference something, they get it.”

It’s onerous to inform if Sheil is extra shaman or muse for Seimetz. Both of their options channel the director’s anxieties: While “Sun Don’t Shine” was a method for Seimetz to precise her emotions about her father’s dying, “She Dies Tomorrow” was a solution to grapple together with her existential fears.

“In the film, these things come out,” she stated. “Feelings are irrational. Talking about something on the nose doesn’t solve it for me. I find that talking about the specific things causing the anxiety don’t actually solve the anxiety. I was having these panic attacks. You have to allow them to happen and trust your body is going to do what it needs to do. You aren’t going to die, your body is going to kick in with what it needs and calm itself down. Let it ride. With me, the more you fight it, the worse it gets.

“I once caught myself saying to myself, ‘It’s OK, I’m OK, you’re OK, you’re OK.’ I said, ‘You aren’t OK, because if you were OK you wouldn’t be relating like a crazy person. But that’s OK, that’s OK.’ It was an incredible feeling in a way. It’s OK to say you’re not OK, or afraid of death.”

On set, actor Adam Wingard advised her he acquired over his worry of dying by taking acid in highschool. “Did you really get over that a long time ago?” she stated. “I want your drug dealer. I’m still afraid of death, yes, because it hasn’t happened. I am fucking terrified.”

Seimetz additionally expects her actors to be keen to succeed in for their very own primal depths. “That’s why I chose film as my medium,” she stated. “You don’t have to express it in words. There’s a limitation to explaining how you feel through words, or reason. Emotions are by nature irrational; words, which have boundaries, are used to express rational things to communicate in concrete ways. It’s easier to express it through sound, image, and emotions, to get closer to how I’m feeling.”

Both Seimetz and Sheil like to reference Isabelle Adjani’s efficiency in Andrzej Zulawski’s 1981 movie “Possession.” “That’s what possession looks like,” stated Seimetz. “Possession is not rational — ‘the devil is inside of me’ doesn’t get anything across. Her body and being is unhinged and wild.”

Donald Glover, who Seimetz directed in “Atlanta,” is one other inspiration. “I went to see him in concert as Childish Bambino,” she stated. “It was overwhelming, with thousands of people, watching your friend perform at the highest skill level. He looked possessed. I was not only watching a friend at the top of his game perform unbelievably, I was scared for him. He was accessing something. … I was both impressed and excited and really disturbed.”

Seimetz additionally acquired private with the first location for “She Dies Tomorrow”: She used her own residence. “It was the first house I ever bought,” she stated. “I shot a lot of stuff with Kate early on. It was more me struggling with, ‘What does ownership mean in life and your relationship with your house while facing death? How do you have a relationship with things?’ I bought a home. I didn’t know what to do with it for 10 years, I was living out of a suitcase, a vagabond. Owning a house was strange to me, with a lot of closet spaces and I didn’t know how to fill them. I lived out of two suitcases. Kate was with me in the house as well. Now I live there comfortably.”

Seimetz’s directorial profession is simply starting, however she’s not not like venerable auteur John Sayles — or her mentor Steven Soderbergh, with whom she labored as showrunner on Starz sequence “The Girlfriend Experience.” Although she turns down initiatives that get in the way in which of her writing, Seimetz makes use of business work to pay for her filmmaking. When she visited my 2018 USC graduate writing class, she introduced a sheaf of thick scripts with notes protruding to point out how she multi-tasks, holding a number of initiatives of various sizes going at a time.

“Working in TV gives me the comfort to be able to fund myself,” she stated. “I feel privileged to be able to do that, coming from my childhood where I grew up. Soderbergh isn’t ashamed of it. He self-funds so many things. That’s a goal of an independent artist, to hopefully one day make enough money so I can make ‘She Dies Tomorrow.’ The end goal wasn’t to have, like, Jennifer Lawrence’s life. That’s not something I want. I like my anonymity, and to be able to make a living and make the choices I want to make.”

Up Next: Several appearing initiatives are on maintain throughout lockdown. She costars with Messina and “The Killing” star Joel Kinnaman in Bleecker Street’s “The Secrets We Keep.” Showtime sequence “The Comey Rule” particulars the occasions main as much as the 2016 election. And she stars reverse Joe Manganiello in Adam Egypt Mortimer’s “Arch Enemy.” Meanwhile, she retains writing. There’s one massive film and one micro-budget film, in addition to a mini-series: “You have no control over what goes.” And perhaps Soderbergh’s “Kill Switch” will revive; she realized he was holding it alive throughout a New York Times interview about pandemic motion pictures. “They’re developing all these protocols,” she stated. “I can’t wait for him to figure it out so I can copy it, like everything he does.”

“She Dies Tomorrow” is presently taking part in choose drive-ins and is obtainable on VOD.

