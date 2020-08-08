Angela Henderson-Bentley: Quibi brings Kiefer Sutherland again to motion format | Features

With all of the high-profile streaming companies debuting in current months, it’s comprehensible that you will have missed one. And you wouldn’t be alone as Quibi has struggled to get subscribers.
For these of you not acquainted, Quibi is a subscription streaming service based by media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, with former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman as its CEO. The title is a mashup of the phrases fast and bites, which hints to the truth that episodes of Quibi exhibits solely run seven to 10 minutes in size. Quibi is a mobile-only platform, however could be forged to a TV by means of Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Quibi sequence are divided into three classes: Movies in Chapters, quick unscripted sequence and documentaries and Daily Essentials information and way of life programming. The service launched in April with an extended record of exhibits headed by A-list expertise like Liam Hemsworth, Chance the Rapper, Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon. With the glut of streaming companies in the marketplace, I’ve largely ignored Quibi till one title popped up on its roster of stars — Kiefer Sutherland. And abruptly, I used to be paying consideration.
Sutherland stars in “The Fugitive,” a reboot of the enduring 1960s TV sequence (and the traditional 1993 Harrison Ford movie), which premiered on Quibi Monday, Aug. 3. Sutherland is Detective Clay Brice of the Los Angeles Counter Terrorism Bureau who finally ends up chasing Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook), an ex-con who finds himself the chief suspect within the bombing of an LA subway line. The story is principally the one we all know — decided cop doggedly chasing the unsuitable man — however social media throws in a pleasant twist as the push to hit Twitter first helps fire up the case in opposition to Mike.
Although I might argue fairly strongly that we actually didn’t want a brand new model of the story, this can be a actually good one. And I’ll by no means argue in opposition to something that returns Kiefer Sutherland to the motion format. Clay Brice shouldn’t be Jack Bauer, however there are sufficient similarities to get “24” followers excited just like the acquainted lengthy sleeve T-shirt Clay wears and his vest with CTB emblazoned throughout the entrance (as an alternative of CTU). Plus, it’s vital to notice that the director of “Fugitive” is Stephen Hopkins, who directed half of the episodes of the primary season of “24.”
But this story doesn’t work with no compelling fugitive, and Holbrook fills the invoice fantastically. And his character is given a reasonably strong, sympathetic backstory that makes you root for him to show his innocence.
Because the chapters are so quick, there isn’t a time for filler and that adrenaline-packed method leaves you wanting extra after every “bite.” And that’s precisely Quibi’s plan, because it hopes “Fugitive” will convey its chase for subscribers to an finish.
"The Fugitive" is now streaming on Quibi. New chapters shall be launched every weekday till Aug. 18.