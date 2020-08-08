Ariana Grande shares uncommon movies of boyfriend Dalton Gomez on birthday

CLOSE Lady Gaga launched behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram from her and Ariana Grande’s music video for “Rain on Me.” USA TODAY

Ariana Grande is wishing a cheerful birthday to her particular somebody.

The 27-year-old pop famous person took to Instagram on Friday to want a cheerful birthday to her boyfriend, actual property skilled Dalton Gomez. In the publish, Grande, identified for retaining her relationship with Gomez out of the highlight, shared a number of images and movies from their time collectively.

In the primary video, Grande sways in Gomez’s arms to the tune “L-O-V-E,” initially recorded by Nat King Cole, as he vegetation a smooch on her cheek.

The second video exhibits Gomez and Grande in a recreation of “Heads Up,” during which Gomez musters up a “Howdy” whereas giving an impression of John Wayne. He and Grande instantly burst into laughter.

One picture exhibits the the couple’s shadows on a mountain, and one other exhibits the 2 trying over a nighttime cityscape. Another is a selfie of the couple, who look like sitting in both a pool or a Jacuzzi.

“hbd to my child my greatest good friend my fav a part of all the times 🙂 i really like u,” Grande wrote.

In addition to the tender images and movies, Grande could not resist including an eye-grabbing meme. At the top of the album, a side-by-side picture seems to indicate Gomez’s face imposed on Grande’s head, subsequent to Grande’s face imposed onto Gomez’s.

“that is how arianas and daltons youngsters appear to be,” reads the meme’s caption.

Ariana Grande acquired scratched on the attention by Lady Gaga and her response was very relatable

The final time Gomez appeared on Grande’s Instagram web page was in a selfie included towards the top of a caption-less album Wednesday. Before then, he appeared in one in every of Grande’s posts on June 27 that confirmed off her birthday celebration, the theme of which, she wrote, was the flower-filled horror movie “Midsommar.”

According to his bio on-line, Gomez is the only real patrons agent for the posh actual property agency Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles. He additionally served because the Director of Operations throughout his first three years with the corporate.

Ariana Grande shares uncommon picture of her cuddling up with actual property agent Dalton Gomez

Grande was beforehand engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson after assembly him throughout her stint on “SNL.” Love blossomed for the pop star and the comic, and they turned engaged simply weeks after making their relationship Instagram official. The two referred to as off their engagement in October 2018.

A month later, Grande launched “thank u, subsequent.” The opening traces of the tune point out Davidson alongside along with her different exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September 2018.

‘Absolutely devastating’: Clooneys, Salma Hayek, Ariana Grande and extra ship love, cash to Beirut

Contributing: Kim Willis

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideSubsequent Slide

Read or Share this story: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/08/07/ariana-grande-shares-rare-videos-boyfriend-dalton-gomez-birthday/3322223001/