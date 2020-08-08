Beirut explosion: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar lead Bollywood in praying for victims

A robust warehouse explosion on Tuesday shook Beirut in Lebanon, killing 78 folks and injuring round 4,000. Officials are estimating that the toll is anticipated to rise. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to precise grief on the explosion and pray for the affected households. From Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar to Swara Bhasker and Lisa Ray, celebrities known as the tragedy horrific and heart-wrenching.

Priyanka Chopra, who’s presently in Los Angeles together with her husband Nick Jonas, wrote, “This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut (sic).”

This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Farhan Akhtar is unable to consider {that a} tragedy like this might occur. He wrote, “When your thoughts doesn’t need to consider what your eyes have simply seen. #Beirut and it’s folks in my ideas.. (sic).”

When your thoughts doesn’t need to consider what your eyes have simply seen. #Beirut and it’s folks in my ideas .. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 4, 2020

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot think about what devastation and ache there have to be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many occasions! (sic).”

Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot think about what devastation and ache there have to be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many occasions! https://t.co/WJCBuonPyh — Swara Bhasker (@ActuallySwara) August 4, 2020

Calling it unreal, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Unreal information and photographs coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all these affected by the #BeirutExplosion (sic).”

Unreal information and photographs coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all these affected by the #BeirutExplosion. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 4, 2020

Lisa Ray wrote that she is speechless after seeing the photographs coming from Beirut after the explosion. She added, “It shouldn’t be solely my husband’s metropolis of origin, however Beirut is a metropolis that holds the warmest reminiscences for each of us and it’s giant hearted residents have left an imprint (sic).”

I’m speechless by the photographs popping out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It shouldn’t be solely my husband’s metropolis of origin, however Beirut is a metropolis that holds the warmest reminiscences for each of us and it’s giant hearted residents have left an imprint. https://t.co/iy4Oz6HL46 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) August 5, 2020

She provided prayers for the victims and wrote, “Extending ideas and prayers for therapeutic. Wish there was extra I may do for a rustic I consider as my very own.”

Extending ideas and prayers for therapeutic. Wish there was extra I may do for a rustic I consider as my very own. https://t.co/R585s9Hs6F — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) August 5, 2020

Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses storing extremely explosive materials was essentially the most highly effective in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an financial disaster and a surge in coronavirus infections.

President Michel Aoun knowledgeable that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, utilized in fertilisers and bombs, had been saved for six years on the port with out security measures, and he mentioned that was “unacceptable”. He known as for an emergency cupboard assembly on Wednesday.

Officials didn’t affirm what brought on the blaze that set off the explosion. Local media reported that it was began by welding work being carried out on a gap within the warehouse.

ALSO READ | Beirut explosion: PM Modi says shocked and saddened, provides prayers to affected households