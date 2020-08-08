Braves’ Markakis hits walkoff HR after opting into season

ATLANTA – Nick Markakis promised earlier than Thursday evening’s recreation that hitting was “the least of my worries” in his first begin of the season.

He then confirmed why.

Markakis capped his dramatic return with a game-ending residence run within the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-Three win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the primary hit of the sport for Markakis, who stated he was upset about failing in earlier makes an attempt to drive in a run.

“To me, we really shouldn’t have been in that situation,” stated the 36-year-old Markakis. “I had a couple chances to push a run across there and we didn’t. That’s the beauty of this game. You always get another opportunity.”

Markakis introduced his return one week in the past, three weeks after opting out because of coronavirus considerations, Markakis lined the one-out homer off Wilmer Font (0-1) that carried into the restaurant behind the right-field stands.

Markakis was added to the lively roster on Wednesday after altering his thoughts about sitting out the yr.

Following the homer, Braves gamers circled residence plate with loads of distance, waving their arms within the air as Markakis completed his trot.

“It was a little weird but that’s the situation we’re in,” Markakis stated. “We’re still out here playing the game. We’re still playing for everybody. We’re still playing for the fans.”

Manager Brian Snitker stated he’s not stunned Markakis, 36, got here again swinging.

“That guy is going to look like that probably at 60 and be able to hit still,” Snitker stated.

Mark Melancon (1-0) pitched an ideal ninth.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer within the first off Toronto rookie Nate Pearson.

Bo Bichette hit a homer within the fourth for the Blue Jays.

Right-hander Touki Toussaint gave the depleted Atlanta rotation a lift by setting profession highs along with his 6 2/Three innings and 9 strikeouts.

It was an necessary begin for a rotation which misplaced ace Mike Soroka to a season-ending torn proper Achilles tendon on Monday evening. The rotation additionally has misplaced Mike Foltynewicz, who was designated for task after which despatched to the workforce’s alternate coaching web site.

Toussaint left the sport with a 3-2 lead, however Blue Jays pinch-hitter Teoscar Hernández singled up the center off Tyler Matzek to drive in Rowdy Tellez to tie the sport. Toussaint gave up 4 hits and three runs with no walks.

Pearson, making his second begin, allowed three runs on two hits in 5 innings.

“I really didn’t have my best slider or my best fastball command, but I’m able to grind and still give my team a chance to win,” Pearson stated.

Marcell Ozuna did not look comfortable when a 96 mph fastball from Pearson sailed above his head within the fourth. Ozuna answered by lining a single to left subject with an exit velocity of 110 mph.

Ozuna moved to second on Pearson’s wild pitch to Nick Markakis, whose grounder to first superior Ozuna to 3rd. Adam Duvall’s fly ball to left subject drove in Ozuna for a 3-1 lead.

ROSTER SNAFU

A roster snafu compelled the Blue Jays to alter their pitching plans within the recreation.

The workforce optioned right-hander Jacob Waguespack to the workforce’s alternate coaching web site early Thursday to succeed in the 28-man roster restrict. Manager Charlie Montoyo stated earlier than the sport Waguespack was recalled when right-hander Trent Thornton was positioned on the 10-day injured checklist.

Montoyo tried to usher in Waguespack to open the sixth. Following a chat with residence plate umpire Alan Porter, Waguespack left the sphere with out making a pitch and Montoyo as a substitute introduced in Rafael Dolis.

Following the sport, Montoyo stated the digital lineup utilized by residence plate umpire Alan Porter did not embrace Waguespack.

“At the end of the day if he doesn’t have it, there’s nothing else I can say because the one he has is the one that counts,” Montoyo stated of Porter.

Snitker stated he wasn’t comfortable Toussaint needed to sit within the dugout “because of a clerical error” whereas Dolis was allowed to have further time to heat up on the mound.

DOWN TO 28

The Braves activated LHP Will Smith from his rehabilitation task. Smith, who signed a $39 million, three-year deal, missed the summer season camp following a constructive check for the coronavirus.

OF Scott Schebler was designated for task whereas RHP Chad Sobotka and C Alex Jackson have been optioned to the membership’s alternate coaching web site because the workforce lowered its roster to 28 gamers. The Braves outrighted LHP Chris Rusin, who was designated for task on Tuesday, to the alternate web site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Thornton has proper elbow irritation and will not make Saturday’s scheduled begin at Boston. Montoyo hasn’t named a fill-in starter for Thornton, who allowed one run in 4 innings and obtained no determination in his first begin at Washington on July 27. INF Santiago Espinal was optioned to the alternate coaching web site.

Braves: Smith was activated as a substitute of pitching in a simulated recreation on the workforce’s alternate web site, as had been deliberate. Snitker stated Smith, who was warming up for a potential 10th inning, “was raring to go.”

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.80) will begin as Toronto opens a weekend sequence at Boston towards RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 11.57).

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50), whose position turns into extra necessary following ace starter Mike Soroka’s season-ending damage this week, will face RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 12.00) within the opening recreation of a four-game sequence at Philadelphia. It is the beginning of Atlanta’s nine-game street journey.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports