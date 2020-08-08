Braves vs. Phillies – Game Preview – August 8, 2020

The Philadelphia Phillies took benefit of Friday’s postponement to realign their beginning rotation for the four-game collection towards the visiting Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies opted to maintain Jake Arrieta as Saturday’s starter and push Vince Velasquez, Friday’s scheduled starter, to pitch one recreation of Sunday’s doubleheader. That means Arrieta (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will face Atlanta’s Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50), a former first-round draft alternative the membership hopes can nail down a spot within the group’s unsettled rotation, within the collection opener.

Otherwise Friday’s rainout was not excellent news for Philadelphia. The Phillies have already performed one doubleheader resulting from climate or COVID-19 considerations and now have six extra.

Arrieta can be making his second begin of the season. In his first look towards the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, he took a loss after permitting three runs on seven hits with 4 strikeouts in 5 innings.

“It would appear that we’re at an obstacle not with the ability to play just about day-after-day like we’re accustomed to,” Arrieta mentioned. “But when you lean an excessive amount of on that, it may creep into your thoughts too closely and will most definitely have an effect on your efficiency. That’s not the place my head is at. My head is staying in bodily form and getting work in, getting my reps in and making ready one of the best ways doable.”

Arrieta has put up stable numbers towards the Braves in his profession, going 5-Three with a 3.27 ERA in 9 begins. In 2019, he made two begins towards Atlanta and went 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

Wright will attempt to remedy a few of the management issues which have plagued him over his first two begins. In six innings, he has allowed 9 hits and 7 walks, and opponents are batting .346 towards him. In his final begin on Aug. 2, Wright didn’t enable a run regardless of giving up 5 hits and 4 walks.

“It was an enchancment over the past time. I’ll say that,” Atlanta supervisor Brian Snitker mentioned. “So hopefully the subsequent day trip, he’ll be a little bit extra settled and begin feeling like himself. To his credit score, he by no means gave in, which is a good trait to have. He’s a younger child with nice stuff who’s studying.”

Atlanta’s bullpen has coated up for lots of the flaws within the beginning rotation, which misplaced ace Mike Soroka to an Achilles harm this week. The reduction corps simply bought a little bit deeper on Thursday when free-agent signee Will Smith was activated after spending greater than a month on the injured checklist due to COVID-19.

“I’m positively able to get in there, get the season rolling, get the primary one beneath my belt,” Smith mentioned.

The Braves moved reliever Chris Martin to the injured checklist with esophageal constriction and activated Chad Sobotka.

The Braves might want to discover a solution for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. Over the final 5 video games, the veteran is hitting .400 (8-for-20) and has homered in back-to-back begins.

Although he’s solely batting .250 this season, outfielder Bryce Harper is hitting .310 with 32 homers in his profession towards the Braves. He went deep seven instances towards Atlanta in 2019.

–Field Level Media