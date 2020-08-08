Brody Jenner retains his look informal as he grabs sushi with rumored girlfriend Briana Jungwirth

Brody Jenner was first linked to Louis Tomlinson’s ex Briana Jungwirth again in May.

And the rumored couple was noticed again collectively once more after The Hills star was noticed with two different girls not too long ago.

Brody, 36, joined the non-public stylist, 28, for sushi in Malibu as they each saved their fashion informal on Friday.

The actuality TV star wore informal black shorts, a plain white tee and slide-on sandals.

Most of his well-known face was lined in a blue reusable face masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and metallic body sun shades.

Meanwhile, Briana, who shares son Freddie, 4, with ex Tomlinson, additionally reduce a classy look in shorts.

She opted for mild wash denim shorts with distressed accents, Vans sneakers and a good striped crop high.

The mother-of-one accessorized her look with a protracted black crossbody bag on her shoulder and darkish brown shades.

In June, it was reported Brody launched Briana to his estranged spouse Kaitlynn Carter after a month of relationship – and the pair have hit it off.

Brody was eager to hunt his former flame’s approval and the 2 girls bought on like a home on fireplace, TMZ studies, with Kaitlynn feeling the The Hills star has discovered a ‘good match’ in Briana.

‘Brody and Kaitlynn are nonetheless very shut, they’re co-parenting canines in spite of everything, and BJ actually wished Kaitlynn’s approval on his new GF, which he bought,’ the web site states.

Moving on: Briana shares a four-year-old son Freddie with ex Louis Tomlinson

‘Briana appeared cool with assembly a slice of Brody’s previous, and he or she completely understood the canine scenario and the very fact Brody and Kaitlynn will stay in the identical circles.’

Briana and Kaitlynn are stated to have ‘bought alongside’ and even mentioned the previous’s younger son Freddie, who Brody is believed to have met.

A supply advised TMZ that Kaitlynn feels her former husband has discovered a ‘good match’, including: ‘Kaitlynn felt Briana was very type and with Brody for all the suitable causes.’

‘Brody wished to introduce Briana to Kaitlynn so she’d be comfy with a scenario that’s something however commonplace for exes,’ TMZ’s supply added.

Brody and Kaitlynn married in an intimate ceremony in Bali in 2018, however parted methods in 2019 after 5 years collectively.

The couple’s cut up was confirmed when Kaitlynn was pictured in an intimate clinch with singer Miley Cyrus, 27, whereas on vacation in Lake Como, Italy, final August.

The shock relationship additionally marked the tip of Miley’s 20-month marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, 30.

The former couple are quickly set to reunite on The Hills: New Beginnings, when manufacturing resumes later this summer season.

Brody and Kaitlynn have been spending a while collectively throughout quarantine to co-parent their canines.