Christine Quinn Says She Knows Why Chrishell Stause Left Her Wedding Early

In traditional Selling Sunset style, there was drama at a marriage. This time, it went down at Christine Quinn’s gothic winter wonderland reception, which closes out the Netflix hit actuality TV present’s third season.

While Christine was basking in newlywed bliss and absorbing the lavishness of the affair full with snow, black and white swans, fog, a cake stuffed with strawberries to appear like blood when sliced, and thunder and lightning, her castmate and fellow actual property agent at The Oppenheim Group Chrishell Stause was leaving.

In the season three preview that reveals glimpses of the occasion, Chrishell says, “I don’t need to be right here proper now. I do not need to do that anymore,” and walks out.

When Women’s Health spoke to Christine about what occurred, she speculated it was all an excessive amount of for Chrishell, who was within the strategy of separating from Justin Hartley who’d “blindsided” her by submitting for divorce.

“The marriage ceremony was very emotional for [Chrishell],” Christine explains. “I do know it was actually laborious for her to need to come to my marriage ceremony as a result of clearly it’s a very romantic deal… So that extra got here from her being at such a romantic occasion and clearly feeling somewhat uncomfortable since she’s going by way of a breakup.”

Christine had an analogous expertise herself, so she will get it. “I keep in mind I went to a marriage with certainly one of my coworkers, and I [had] simply obtained out of a relationship. I used to be crying and it was actually troublesome for me,” she says.

But regardless of her empathy for Chrishell, Christine says the 2 don’t have a lot of a relationship in the mean time. “We don’t talk in any respect,” Christine tells Women’s Health.

There may be a purpose for that: When Christine instructed Page Six she’d understood that Chrishell and Justin “had been having communication issues for some time” and had heard they had been in remedy to work on it, Chrishell fired again on Twitter. “[Christine] has completely zero data of the wedding we had,” she wrote.

It’s so irritating and unlucky that somebody would use somebody’s private painful state of affairs to get press for themselves. I can’t say I’m shocked, however please examine the supply. She has completely zero data of the wedding we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

Still, Christine says she’s reached out to Chrishell a number of occasions, but it surely hasn’t amounted to a lot. “I’ve all the time been making an attempt to fix our relationship, and she or he doesn’t actually appear to need that, so I’ll respect that we are able to coexist,” Christine provides. “It sucks as a result of I’d clearly need to have extra of a relationship.”

Selling Sunset season three is presently streaming on Netflix.

