Dodgers Really Need to Bring in a New Catcher

What are the Dodgers going to do with poor Austin Barnes? I’ve a few recommendations, however within the meantime the membership actually wants to herald a brand new catcher. Maybe not at this time, possibly not tomorrow, however quickly and for the remainder of your life.

Look, I do not need to kick a person when he is down, however Barnes has been down for 3 years with no break, and it isn’t a droop, OK? The man cannot hit. And you do not need him dealing with Gerrit Cole or Aroldis Chapman with a championship on the road.

So what if Barnes is out of choices? A participant being out of choices has by no means stopped Dodgers massive boss Andrew Friedman from manipulating the system to his profit. An harm, actual or imagined, has solved that drawback prior to now and it’ll once more. Catchers get damage, by the best way, and if a catcher within the Los Angeles group goes down, AF higher pray that it is Barnes. Because if Will Smith hits the IL with no one worthy to exchange him, good luck getting these elusive 11 wins (or no matter is now) this October.

Barnes’ statistics? You positive you need to see this? The numbers are horrifying, so please safeguard the kids.

Barnes in 2018: .205/.329/.296, with 4 dwelling runs an 14 RBIs in 100 video games and 200 at bats. Barnes in 2019: .203/.293/.340, with 5 homers and 25 RBIs in 75 video games and 212 at bats. Barnes to date in 2020: .100/.182/.100, with no doubles, triples or homers He’s 2-20, with an RBI. An RBI, singular. All instructed Barnes is hitting .199/.305/.306, with 9 HR and 40 RBIs since his fluke season of 2017 — a fluke; not a breakout — when he managed a .289/.408/.487, eight and 38.

The Dodgers had no alternative however to start out Barnes in components of two postseasons as a result of Yasmani “Butterfingers” Grandal could not catch or hit the baseball (.107/.164/.200, with 35 strikeouts in 75 at bats in 32 video games in 9 collection). But it isn’t like Barnes is far of an enchancment. L.A.’s 30-year-old backstop has a rip-roaring .158/.235/.224 postseason line, with a homer, seven RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 76 at bats. He’s 2-29 (.069) with 14 strikeouts in his final three October collection.

Pitch framing is a factor, positive, however there are catchers on groups the world over who can body pitches. And throw out extra runners than Barnes’ profession 21%. And hit higher strolling as much as the plate with a pencil than our man does with a Louisville Slugger.

So yeah, the Dodgers want a brand new catcher. I do not know if the Coltrane ship has sailed or not, however in February I mentioned this about that:

“Former Dodgers’ catcher Russell Martin is offered for rent. I’d argue that even at 37 years of age he is a extra compelling participant than Austin Barnes and would doubtless come low-cost. He’s a fan favourite for good cause and a frontrunner within the clubhouse. Like no different place on a baseball staff, a catcher might be misplaced to harm at any time.”

Catchers who ought to be accessible shortly if not already embrace the switch-hitting Tucker Barnhart, Salvador Perez, Francisco Cervelli and Austin Romine, of the Reds, Royals, Marlins and Tigers, respectively. An Austin-Barnes-for-Austin-Romine-plus-a-minor-leaguer commerce? Stranger issues have occurred.

It’s additionally doable that L.A. will give catching prospect Keibert Ruiz a strive. Ruiz is a 20-year-old change hitter, who arrived late to Summer Camp after COVID-related points and is at present on the Dodgers’ alternate web site. More about him right here.

Is being a part-time catcher in a pennant race and potential World Series an excessive amount of accountability for a newcomer like Ruiz? Maybe, however there’s just one option to discover out. If it occurs, my cash is on Ruiz getting extra wooden on the baseball as a uncooked rookie in 2020 than Barnes does over the course of his profession from right here on out.

The Dodgers should do one thing at catcher. The established order is solely not an appropriate response.

And bear in mind, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the web since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video: Corey Seager, August 7, 2020 pregame, courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers