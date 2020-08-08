Drake Raps About Wanting Rihanna Back On Popcaan’s New Album, PROBLEM!

Drake mentions wanting Rihanna again in a monitor on Popcaan’s brand-new cd.

Popcaan has truly launched his brand-new process, FIXTAPE, and in addition it has 2 tracks together withDrake Finally, the OVO Sound dancehall musician and in addition the OVO chief have some sturdy partnerships with one another. Drake and in addition Popcaan have truly been shut associates for a few years, and in addition the deejay was licensed to the Canadian rap artist’s tag contemplating that 2018, so it’s all-natural that followers would definitely anticipate each musicians to periodically collaborate on a monitor.

For some issue, it by no means ever materialized beforehand, at the moment under we’re with 2 brand-new tunes after years of pining. The 32- monitor process provides 2 tracks with Drake: “All I Need” and in addition “Twist & Turn” with PND. The earlier monitor is a tender sluggish jam lead by Drake that looks like among the many tunes the rap artist teased on his Instagram story plenty of months again. The 2-minute and in addition 58- 2nd monitor locates Drizzy and in addition Poppy lulling relating to a feminine that continues to be an enigma although they’re so captured up in her hazardous love.

“Whose side are you on again? / What room does he have you in? / What time do you leave again? / How long will we just stay friends? / What role do I play again? I can’t even make new friends / I’m here with no move again / I need to know how this ends,” Drake raps in a horny tone. “That’s all I need / That’s all I need (yeah),” Popcaan lulls on the monitor.

Popcaan Finally Lands A Proper Collaboration With Drake

The 2nd monitor with Drake and in addition Party Next Door is much more of a dancehall jam similar to Drake’s “One Dance,” nevertheless it’s teeming with Jamaican dialect. The monitor labelled “Twist & Turn” focus on a woman that merely needs to “dance and tease” her admirers. Drake seems to be spilling his complete coronary heart on the monitor, comparatively attracting from particular person expertise usually.

“You been missing since 2016 / Squid tell me gwaan fix tings / You know that’s my decision / When she speak I listen / She swears you’re my Mrs / I say we think different / I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy / Come baby come come try me / Who you gonna love if you run by me / Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah) / Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),” Drake raps. Much of his verses point out a secret girl that matches the necessities of 1 Robyn Fenty much more extensively known as Rihanna that, as all of us acknowledge, has truly not provided a cd contemplating that ANTI in 2016.

Party Next Door brings somewhat rasp to the monitor with the very same ambiance and in addition excellent accent that he provided on “Not Nice” in2016 When Poppy goes into the monitor within the third educated of the 4-minute and in addition 20- 2nd monitor, he additionally looks like he’s originating from an precise location remembering a partnership with a feminine from his previous.

“You used to say you didn’t know love / And used to say ‘you need to grow up’ / I know you know seh yuh waan bruck it off doh / And I know you know yuh waan whine fast then yuh whine slow / Me memba the first night when yuh get freaky when yuh get naughty / Before that we a chill wid Noel and Forty a Jordan party / Gyal yuh body did so clean yuh did a wear Versace,” Popcaan sings on the monitor. “She just wanna dance and tease / She just wanna dance and tease” PND proceeds with the hook.

Check out Popcaan’s collabs with Drake from his brand-new process FIXTAPE at present. Would not it’s terrific to see these tunes on Billboard?



