Ellen DeGeneres heartbreak: Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt not coming to her rescue?

Ellen DeGeneres has a whole lot of mates within the business, however just a few celebrities have come to her protection.

Last week, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, and Jay Leno all confirmed their help for Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres poses with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and different celebs

Six years in the past, the comic posed for a bunch picture with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and extra at an award present.

In Touch Weekly lately identified that the celebrities within the viral picture with DeGeneres haven’t come to her rescue amid a slew of criticisms.

Did Hollywood abandon Ellen DeGeneres?

The tabloid additionally revealed a cryptic headline saying that Hollywood deserted Portia de Rossi’s spouse. And DeGeneres is, allegedly, crushed as a result of nobody is standing up for her.

However, this daring assertion isn’t essentially correct. Even although they’re only a handful, some celebrities already defended DeGeneres.

‘Ellen Show’ staff come ahead with stunning allegations

Last month, 10 former staff on Ellen Show advised BuzzFeed News that there’s a poisonous work setting on the set of this system. Some of them additionally claimed that there have been racism and sexual harassment within the office.

Days later, former staff Hedda Muskat and Tony Okunbowa additionally mentioned that they have been witnesses to the poisonous work setting on Ellen Show.

Ellen DeGeneres instantly apologized to her former employees amid the allegations. And she additionally mentioned that she would keep on high of the problem to make it possible for it received’t occur once more.

Unfortunately, the comic’s apology didn’t sit properly with lots of people.

Ellen wants her A-list friends’ help

In reality, an unnamed supply advised the tabloid that DeGeneres wants Hollywood’s help now to assist clear her title, however she’s not getting any.

“Ellen isn’t getting the support from Hollywood. The silence is deafening,” the supply mentioned.

Last 12 months, Dax Shepard and Blake Shelton defended DeGeneres after she drew flak for hanging out with George W. Bush. However, Shepard and Shelton haven’t mentioned something about DeGeneres amid the latest allegations.

“This is different. A lot of celebrities are waiting to see how this all plays out,” the supply mentioned.

Warner Bros. is, reportedly, investigating the matter. And they are going to be speaking to former and present staff of Ellen Show.

Despite all of the controversies, DeGeneres will, reportedly, return to host this system.

“And how is she supposed to face her famous guests, especially the ones who didn’t defend her, on her show from now on? This is a nightmare for Ellen DeGeneres,” the supply mentioned.

Images used courtesy of Elen Nivrae / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) and Smalljim / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)