Ellen DeGeneres’ most awkward, brutal interviews from leaving Taylor Swift ‘close to tears’ to THAT Dakota Johnson conflict

SHE’S interviewed a number of the greatest names in showbiz – however for a number of of Ellen DeGeneres’ friends, the expertise was nothing in need of excruciating.

The US speak present host, 62, is at the moment going through a stream of allegations from former workers members and friends which have appeared on her present, claiming the host was “chilly” and the setting was “poisonous”.

23 Ellen DeGeneres was not too long ago seen for the primary time since allegations had been made towards her Credit: BackGrid

And whereas many friends have shaped long-lasting friendships with the host, others have been left squirming of their seat.

From Taylor Swift being left ‘near tears’ when she was mercilessly quizzed about her exes, to that very tense birthday disagreement with Dakota Johnson, there have been some actually awkward moments through the years.

And even viewers members have been caught within the firing line – with one left mortified when she was secretly filmed stealing goodies, earlier than Ellen referred to as her out on TV in entrance of the world.

Here we take a look at a number of the cringiest moments within the present’s historical past…

23 Ellen has been caught up in some very awkward interview moments through the years Credit: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and THAT birthday invite row

One of the latest interviews to go viral for all of the fallacious causes was Ellen’s chat with Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, 30, on the finish of 2019.

In an extremely tense second, Ellen tried to say she hadn’t been invited to Dakota’s party, just for the actress to disclose she had – and he or she’d really blown her off.

23 Dakota Johnson obtained right into a disagreement with Ellen over her birthday invite Credit: ichael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“How was the occasion? I wasn’t invited,” Ellen quipped.

“Actually, no, that’s not the reality, Ellen,” Dakota then introduced to the viewers’s delight.

The actress stated she invited the host after she gave her a tough time about not being invited final 12 months.

“Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” she stated.

23 Dakota stood her floor when quizzed by Ellen over her invite Credit: EllenTube

For as soon as, Ellen seemed to be misplaced for phrases on her personal present: “Well, who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party?” she requested.

“Well, I didn’t even know you liked me,” Johnson replied, to the presenter’s horror.

“Of course I such as you. You knew I preferred you,” Ellen then stated, earlier than an extremely awkward silence.

The clip sparked a wave of feedback from viewers on YouTube, with one writing: “This interview is so passive aggressive,” whereas one other added: “The starting of the tip for Ellen. Dakota is a trailblazer.”

23 Gwyneth Paltrow even despatched her ex Chris Martin’s new accomplice Dakota a message Credit: Instagram

Let’s wait and see if she’s invited subsequent 12 months.

Jodie Comer’s accents come below fireplace

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer might have earned main credit score for her unbelievable accents right here within the UK – however Ellen ended up leaving the actress very red-faced when she questioned her over them on the present final 12 months.

23 Jodie was left red-faced on Ellen when the host didn’t recognise her accent on a earlier present Credit: The Ellen Show

23 Jodie Comer was left embarrassed when Ellen obtained her accent fallacious on Doctor Foster Credit: The Ellen Show

Jodie’s character, murderer Villanelle, is thought for adopting totally different accents as she takes on totally different personas for every homicide – nevertheless it wasn’t this character that Ellen picked out.

Instead, she started by praising her for her “American accent” as Kate Parks on Doctor Foster.

Clearly very embarrassed, Jodie shortly replied: “No she was British…”

23 Fortunately Jodie was capable of snort off the awkward second Credit: The Ellen Show

As Ellen appeared shocked by the error, Jodie added: “Oh I didn’t do a good job there. She was British, she was from London.”

Luckily she was capable of snort off the incident shortly afterwards – however not all followers had been capable of let it go so shortly.

One even wrote on Twitter shortly after: “It did not sound as if @TheEllenShow knew the very first thing about Jodie or both present she talked about. “

Taylor Swift virtually ‘lowered to tears’

One of essentially the most tough interviews to observe got here in 2012, when Ellen repeatedly quizzed Taylor Swift about her exes – regardless of the singer expressing how uncomfortable she felt.

23 Taylor Swift was completely placed on the spot by Ellen Credit: John Gonzalez/The Ellen Show

23 Taylor Swift was seen burying her head in her palms at one level Credit: The Ellen Show

The phase started with Ellen insisting Taylor had dated Zac Efron – regardless of her level clean denying it.

It then developed from there, as a slideshow of the lads Taylor has beforehand been linked was performed behind her.

When requested to buzz the one she’d not too long ago penned a music about, Taylor appeared utterly mortified and refused, saying: “I do not need to, I do not need to, please cease.”

23 Taylor was horrified when she was placed on the spot Credit: The Ellen Show

Appearing near tears, she then put her head in her palms and stated: “Every time I come up right here you make me really feel so unhealthy about myself by placing a distinct dude up there on the display and it actually makes me query what I stand for as a human being.”

The pair have remained agency buddies within the years since all the identical – however not earlier than followers claimed the merciless trick was “torture” for the singer.

Hasan Minhaj calls host out over mispronunciation of identify

Ellen’s interview with comic Hasan Minhaj earlier final 12 months sparked a significant debate when he was compelled to name the host out for mispronouncing his identify.

When Ellen first requested if she was saying it accurately, Hasan instantly stated “no” – to which she bizarrely tried to argue it, and stated “sure”.

23 Hasan Minhaj stopped Ellen mid-show to right the pronunciation of his identify Credit: The Ellen Show

Stopping the dialogue, Hasan selected the chance to speak by means of the various years he’d been compelled to take care of individuals saying his identify fallacious – earlier than educating Ellen precisely easy methods to say it.

Hasan later spoke out in regards to the look, and revealed he selected to name Ellen out after seeing his mum within the viewers on the time.

“I looked in the audience… and [my mum] kind of cringed,” he stated on an episode of his Netflix present, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. “And I used to be like, ‘Dude, what am I doing?’ I’ve a present with my f***ing identify on it.”

23 Hasan wished to clear up confusion over his identify along with his mum within the crowd Credit: The Ellen Show

He added: “So I used to be like, ‘All right, Ellen, let’s simply do that proper now’. Because we are able to pronounce Timothée Chalamet, so we’re going to do that proper now.”

After watching the clip on YouTube, one viewer commented: “It’s appears to be like like Hasan is interviewing Ellen.. TheHasanShow.” Meanwhile one other added: “Basically, HM: ‘That’s not my identify’ Ellen: ‘It is!’ Erm…”

Celine Dion compelled to defend personal son’s hair

If there’s one factor you do not do, it is criticise a visitor’s kid’s look – however Ellen went there when she invited Celine Dion on her present in 2007.

Pulling up a photograph of the singer’s youngster on display, Ellen stated to her: “Look at him. He is gorgeous however take a look at his hair. When are you going to chop that hair?”

23 Celine Dion was compelled to defend her son’s longer hair Credit: The Ellen Show

23 Celine took no prisoners together with her response Credit: The Ellen Show

Defending it, Celine requested if the host had a “downside” with it, earlier than including: “Some individuals shave the top of their youngsters, and other people say, ‘Oh, is not that horrible?’

“Well, I do not even reduce my son’s hair they usually say, ‘Oh my god, when is she going to chop her son’s hair?’ You know? Whatever I’ll do, I will not please everybody.”

She added: “When he is prepared, I’ll reduce it.”

It prompted some indignant feedback from viewers on YouTube, with some branding Ellen’s feedback “impolite” whereas one other added: “Celine Dion performed that off so nicely lol. Ellen was EMBARRASSED.”

Mariah Carey’s tense ‘being pregnant reveal’

In yet one more tense second, Ellen got here below fireplace when she repeatedly tried to influence Mariah Carey to verify she was pregnant on air in 2008.

23 Mariah Carey was mortified when she was offered with a drink Credit: The Ellen Show

With rumours circulating in regards to the information on the time, Ellen steered it was time Mariah confirmed it as soon as and for all.

While the host appeared to let it go when Mariah ignored the query, she as an alternative reached for 2 champagne glasses and stated: “Let’s toast to you not being pregnant for those who’re not pregnant.”

Mariah then responded: “I am unable to consider you probably did this to me, Ellen. This is peer stress.”

Eventually holding the glass up, Mariah merely stated it was “too early” for a drink, which obtained cheers from the viewers.

23 Mariah held the glass to her mouth earlier than dibbing out final minute Credit: The Ellen Show

Tragically, weeks later Mariah went on to have a miscarriage.

The interview has since come below fireplace over again, with some followers accusing Ellen of “forcing” Mariah to verify her being pregnant earlier than she was prepared.

Nicole Kidman referred to as out on her clap

While some interviews are downright mortifying, others are hilariously cringeworthy.

Nicole Kidman left followers in hysterics when she started clapping in a really weird method on the Oscars in 2017, with some even evaluating it to a “seal” – so the very last thing she wanted was to have it proven in entrance of Ellen’s whole viewers.

23 Nicole Kidman appeared on the present shortly after the Oscars Credit: The Ellen Show

23 Nicole Kidman could not include her embarrassment because the video performed Credit: The Ellen Show

But that is precisely what occurred months later – and the actress appeared horrified all through.

“You got a lot of attention for the way you were clapping [at the Oscars],” Ellen stated, to which Nicole replied: “Ellen!”

When the host then requested: “Did you know ahead of time that you clapped in a different way?” Nicole insisted: “I don’t clap like that! I do not clap like that! That is a weird lens!”

23 Nicole lastly defined the clapping was right down to her making an attempt to guard her jewelry Credit: The Ellen Show

Keen to maintain the dialogue going, Ellen added: “The lens didn’t do it to anybody else’s fingers! How can you make any noise like that? You’re not even really clapping.”

Nicole then lastly defined: “You borrow these costly jewels, and I’m like, ‘I need to not harm these diamonds! Cause I’ve to present them again at midnight!’ And so I’m like, clapping.”

Who would not need to relive one among their most embarrassing moments in any case?

Audience member singled out for stealing

However, probably essentially the most embarrassing second got here when Ellen singled out a member of her viewers for stealing in 2017.

23 Ellen singled out a red-faced viewers member for stealing Credit: The Ellen Show

23 Footage confirmed the ladies taking a sequence of things Credit: The Ellen Show

23 The lady was finally compelled to take a seat in ‘jail’ on stage Credit: The Ellen Show

The host had invited her friends to select up one merchandise every from the reward store – with out telling them she’d arrange hidden cameras to see what every of them took.

Unbeknownst to at least one lady, she was filmed taking a number of gadgets away – and Ellen referred to as her out on it on air shortly after.

Clearly extraordinarily embarrassed to have been caught, she informed the host that she was choosing up souvenirs for her sister who could not come alongside – however Ellen refused to let it go.

She finally requested the lady to come back on stage and step into ‘jail’, by sitting on an enormous metal chair in entrance of all the viewers.

She probably wished it to sink into the ground.