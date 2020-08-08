Everything Scarlett Johansson Has Said About Playing Black Widow

From doing her own stunts, her skin-tight costume, and her famous co-stars, Scarlett Johansson has been very vocal during her time as Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson is the stunning actress behind the role of Black Widow in the MCU. The MCU is filled with some epic action movies and the ones starring Scarlett Johansson include The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. She also appeared in some of the Iron Man and Captain America films as well. Over the last decade, she has worked alongside Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth.

Scarlett Johansson has been very vocal during her time as Black Widow. She has had a lot to say whether it is about doing her own stunts, her skin-tight costume, and her famous co-stars. Keep reading to find out what she really thinks about playing Black Widow for over ten years now!

10 On Being 2nd Choice After Emily Blunt For The Role Of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson was the second choice, after Emily Blunt, for the role of Black Widow. According to USA Today, Scarlett Johansson said, “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being the second choice.”

Emily Blunt’s acting career could have looked a whole lot different if she had chosen to go the Marvel route but instead, the role of Black Widow was given to Scarlett Johansson who is now one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood… ever.

9 On Seeing Her Black Widow Costume For The First Time

When asked about seeing her Black Widow costume, Scarlett Johansson said, “I knew it was going to be some kind of sexy unitard, because I had researched the character in the comics. I’ve never worn anything like it before, so I had a freak-out moment… and just went full force into getting in shape to wear the costume and perform the physical action so it looked just right.”

She definitely worked her magic and got in the perfect physical shape to confidently fit into the Black Widow costume. Scarlett Johansson never missed a beat when she was in character and her body always looked on point in every scene for each and every Marvel movie.

8 On The Character Of Black Widow Dying With Honor

The death of Black Widow was shocking to just about everyone.”The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor,” Scarlett Johansson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Seeing her character die off in such a heroic and brave way made the death make more sense but Marvel fans are still trying to figure out if there is a way for Black Widow to still be alive somehow.

7 On Her Chemistry With Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have undeniable chemistry together in front of the cameras. Their friendship shines through without a shadow of a doubt.

According to Cheat Sheet, Scarlett Johansson said, “It’s really a result of 10 years of knowing somebody and being able to have a kind of intimacy with them that I think you get from just spending a lot of time with somebody and knowing their soft underbelly. We had a lot of fun doing it.” They have had to squash dating rumors plenty of times.

6 On Filming The Stand-Alone ‘Black Widow’ Movie

In her interview with Gamesradar, Scarlett Johansson said, “I think from the very beginning when we first started talking about doing this stand-alone film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there.” Every time she discusses the film, it makes fans more and more excited about it!

She continued, “Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to make sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for me as well as the fans.” It is mind-boggling to realize that she and the rest of the cast have been playing these superhero roles for over ten years now.

5 On The Latest ‘Black Widow’ Movie Bringing Her Closure

When discussing the latest Black Widow film that has yet to be released, Scarlett Johansson said, “The movie brought a closure to me that I needed ’cause I was kinda wiped out after that last one. Emotionally and literally.”

The film is set to be released in November of 2020 so hopefully things with COVID-19 are cleared up by then so that movie theaters can return to functioning normally as they once did. Watching a major blockbuster film like this one only makes sense in a theater.

4 On Doing Her Own Stunts

In reference to using a stunt double, Scarlett Johansson said, “I’m very sensitive about when you see an action sequence and the shot is on the back of somebody’s head, and then all of the sudden it cuts and the actor gives that one dramatic pose at the end and it’s obvious that it was not them in the shot before.” It is understandable that actors want to do as many of their own stunts as possible.

For Scarlett Johansson, doing her own stunts (when possible) was a big deal. She never wanted scenes to appear tacky or off. She physically trained to pull off certain stunts successfully.

3 On The Stand-Alone ‘Black Widow’ Film Being Deeper Than Other Marvel Movies

Scarlett Johansson described the unreleased Black Widow movie saying, “It’s a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It’s much deeper than anything we could have done earlier.” (Movie Web.)

Other Marvel films have had some very deep and emotional moments so hopefully what she is saying about the new Black Widow movie holds water. Viewers want more substance than a bunch of crazy action sequences, fighting routines, and explosions.

2 On The 2008 ‘Iron Man’ Film Inspiring Her To Join The MCU

In regards to the Iron Man movie released in 2008, Scarlett Johansson said, “I just loved it. I’d never really seen anything like it before.” Scarlett continued, “It was not particularly that I was a fan of superhero stuff or that genre, but it seemed groundbreaking.” It was groundbreaking!

Scarlett Johansson was inspired to audition for a role in the MCU after seeing that original movie and things ended up working out in her favor.

1 On The Biggest Challenge She Faced In The MCU

When asked about the biggest challenge she faced in the role of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson said, “There were several challenges. One thing is that when you’re doing work that’s written in a very theatrical way at times, how can you naturalize it or find the naturalistic approach to it. That’s interesting to me.” She did a great job making the role more natural.

There were no moments throughout her time in the MCU that Scarlett Johansson came off as being too theatrical, so even if the lines she had to read came off that way, she was perfect with toning them down.

