Fender Announces Guitar Collaboration with the Shawn Mendes Foundation







Hollywood, CA (August 5, 2020) — Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) at the moment launched the all-new Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster, a collaboration between The Foundation and Fender, which options fan-inspired artwork and basic Fender tone. Fender is a proud supporter of The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage Shawn’s viewers, the youth technology of at the moment—to study these causes that they’re keen about, and assist empower them to make use of the voice they should convey change to the world by taking motion and giving again. As a part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation gives sources and assist to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of younger leaders driving constructive change. The Signature Musicmaster options specs together with a Tex-Mex Single-Coil Strat, a Player Series humbucking pickup, medium jumbo frets and a customized neckplate adorned along with his Foundation’s “Solar Burst” icon and Shawn’s signature. Now, followers around the globe can play their very personal Shawn Mendes guitar whereas studying songs like “Stitches” on Fender Play, the entire studying app for guitar, bass and ukulele.

“I’m so excited to launch this guitar collaboration between Fender and The Shawn Mendes Foundation,” says Shawn. “I hope it conjures up a few of my followers to choose up and be taught guitar for the primary time, and provides again whereas doing so.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawn Mendes to the Fender Artist Signature family and to bring his guitar vision of this ‘60s classic to life. With custom specs like a unique single/hum pickup configuration including a Tex-Mex Single-Coil Strat pickup and medium jumbo frets, the Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster is a special guitar where Shawn also pays homage to his followers with fan-inspired artwork on the body,” mentioned Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products. “In addition, Fender is proud to contribute to the Shawn Mendes Foundation to empower today’s youth. Collaborations like this continue to motivate us as a brand to encourage the next generation of guitar players to pick up and start their musical journey.”

Originally launched into Fender’s historical past in 1965, the stable physique Musicmaster, envisioned for newbie gamers, has been a quintessential entry for a lot of guitarists. Mendes himself started his musical journey on the age of 13, choosing up an outdated classical guitar from his father and studying by means of YouTube tutorials, by no means giving up and, at instances, working towards until his fingers bled. From there Mendes was impressed to choose up his first electrical guitar, a black Fender Telecaster, on the age of 14 after listening to the likes of legends and nonetheless his present musical influences, similar to David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen. He wished to convey this identical inspiration to his followers and anybody able to embark on their musical journey along with his very personal signature mannequin emulating his personal guitar taking part in specs which have created his tone at the moment. The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster™, adorned with putting floral design artwork recreated by one in all his followers, is a extremely private tackle the favored ‘60s short-scale mannequin, that includes an alder physique, “C”-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius, 22 medium jumbo frets, 3-position toggle, 6-saddle string by means of physique Strat hardtail with bent metal saddles and a novel single/hum pickup configuration together with Tex-Mex Single-Coil Strat (Bridge) and Player Series Humbucking (Neck) pickups, offering a variety of Fender tones.

In true custom, the Fender’s Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians by means of product development and storytelling, creating devices impressed by the distinctive specs of the world’s best guitarists and bassists. Fender mentioned The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster™ specs and all particulars, in an episode of Fender’s serialized social video sequence, Fender Demos. Fender Demos is an academic video sequence centered on offering a deep dive into Fender’s latest merchandise. The sequence focuses on showcasing not solely the important thing options and advantages but additionally the sonic high quality of Fender’s devices, amplifiers and pedals. In addition to product demos, the sequence additionally gives helpful newbie, intermediate and superior tone ideas, set-up and upkeep guides and insights to getting probably the most out of your Fender gear.

For extra info:

Fender