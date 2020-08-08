Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Puts Positive Spin on New Reunion Delay

As shortly as COVID-19 pandemic numbers change, so can the plans of tv productions seeking to get again to work. Earlier at this time, issues had been wanting cautiously optimistic that Friends solid members Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, and collection creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, can be getting again collectively fairly quickly. Even with a studio viewers closely doubtful, reunion particular manufacturing firm Fulwell 73 associate Leo Pearlman mentioned he anticipated to be filming throughout the subsequent two weeks (which appeared consistent with Schwimmer’s earlier feedback to Jimmy Fallon).

That all modified Friday afternoon, as numerous retailers reported that there’s now no set date or timeframe for the particular to movie. As unhappy as it’s to need to preserve delaying the reunion, Aniston informed Deadline Hollywood that the necessary factor is to do it right- and which means doing it when it is protected for everybody: “It’s [the special] going to be tremendous. You know what? This has additionally given us extra time to make it much more thrilling and extra enjoyable than it could have been. So I select to see it because the glass is half-full that it received postponed. Look, we’re not going anyplace. You’re by no means going to eliminate Friends, sorry. You’re caught with us for all times guys. Unfortunately, it’s totally unhappy that we needed to transfer it once more. It was, ‘How will we do that with dwell audiences?’ This just isn’t a protected time. Period. That’s the underside line. It’s not a protected time to do it.”

Speaking with Variety on the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit again in May, Greenblatt revealed that filming on the particular may happen by the tip of the summer season. “At first we thought, exhibits will probably be delayed for a month or two on the most, and now it looks like it should be far longer than that,” he defined. “We’re holding out for having the ability to get this particular executed hopefully by the tip of the summer season if the celebrities align and hopefully we are able to get again into manufacturing. We do assume there is a worth to having a giant, raucous dwell viewers to expertise these six nice associates coming again collectively and we did not need to simply instantly do it on an internet name with, you recognize, six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

While he did say even then that the reunion “could go extra to a digital route whether it is delayed too lengthy,” Greenblatt would a lot favor to attend so long as potential for the sort of reunion occasion each the followers and solid need: “At the second, we’re making an attempt to look to the long run and get this factor executed in a extra standard manner, and I believe it is value ready for. We would have liked to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, however on the identical time, if we are able to get it launched within the fall, I believe it’s going to be one thing that we are able to have the viewers actually wanting ahead to as effectively.” Ben Winston is about to direct, and govt produces alongside Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, Schwimmer, Crane, Kauffman, and Kevin Bright. Emma Conway and James Longman will co-exec produce. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative TV serves because the studio, with Fulwell 73 Productions additionally connected to the undertaking.

