Gemma Ward shares an lovely photograph of her three-week-old daughter Kirra

She welcomed her third little one, a daughter named Kirra, together with her accomplice David Letts early final month.

And on Thursday, Australian mannequin Gemma Ward, 32, shared an lovely photograph of her new child on Instagram.

‘Hi from us,’ she captioned the candy picture, including a waving hand emoji.

Baby pleasure! On Thursday, mannequin Gemma Ward shared an lovely photograph of her three-week-old daughter Kirra (Gemma and Kirra pictured)

In the attractive image, Gemma snuggled as much as her child whereas the pair laid down on a mattress.

The doting mom regarded sensational in a blue T-shirt and minimal make-up.

Kirra definitely seems to have inherited her mannequin mom’s well-known beauty as she flashed her blue large eyes for the digital camera.

Model mom: Gemma, who has walked for the likes of Vera Wang and graced the quilt of Vogue, welcomed her bundle of pleasure on June 13th

Gemma, who has walked for the likes of Vera Wang and graced the quilt of Vogue, welcomed her bundle of pleasure on June 13th.

Sharing the thrilling information together with her followers, Gemma revealed her daughter’s candy identify.

‘Little Kirra all of us love you a lot,’ Gemma wrote on-line, beneath some attractive black and white photographs of the infant together with her household.

Precious: ‘Little Kirra all of us love you a lot,’ Gemma wrote on-line, beneath some attractive black and white photographs of the infant together with her household final month

Adding to their brood: In January, Gemma introduced she was anticipating her third little one with David

‘Thank you for blessing us along with your spirit. 13.6.20,’ Gemma completed.

Gemma and David are already mother and father to six-year-old daughter, Naia, and three-year-old son, Jet.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in July final yr, Gemma spoke about balancing her modelling profession with motherhood.

‘I believe it is all about teamwork. You have to verify everyone seems to be on board and clearly the youngsters come first, however work is fairly necessary too when you will have an obligation to offer for them,’ she mentioned.