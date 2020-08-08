George Miller Teases Three Mad Max Movies, And More News

This week’s Ketchup brings you one other 10 headlines from the world of movie growth information (the tales about what films Hollywood is engaged on for you subsequent), overlaying new roles for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, and the reunion of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

THREE MAD MAX: FURY ROAD SEQUELS MIGHT GEAR UP SOON

(Photo by Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros.) It has now been over 4 years since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road (Certified Fresh at 97%) was launched to widespread important acclaim, going on to obtain 10 Academy Award nominations and 6 wins (for Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing). Even so, the concept of director George Miller ever returning for a follow-up appeared prefer it may need hit a everlasting roadblock final yr due to a lawsuit with Warner Bros. This week, nevertheless, Miller appeared to supply hope to his followers as he mentioned about his sequels, “It seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen,” saying that the current Warner Bros. merger with AT&T helped remedy the authorized points. Miller additionally revealed that his sequel plans for Mad Max: Fury Road truly embrace three movies, together with two for Mad Max, and one other for Charlize Theron’s Furiosa character. While we’re ready for additional information about George Miller’s subsequent Mad Max film, he’s at the moment filming the fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

1. BATTLE OF THE PLANETS TO BE WAGED BY AVENGERS: ENDGAME RUSSO BROTHERS

(Photo by Michael Germana/Everett Collection) After an thrilling run on the fan-favorite NBC sitcom Community, Joe and Anthony Russo joined Marvel to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, all 4 of which had been Certified Fresh at 85% or greater. The Russos should not connected to direct any future Marvel movies — they did discuss this week about an curiosity in returning for Secret Wars, based mostly on the enduring 1980s mini-series occasion — however at their San Diego Comic-Con panel, they revealed that they’re actively growing two different film variations: the 1970s anime TV collection Battle of the Planets and the 1980s impartial house opera comedian e book Grimjack. The Russos are producing each initiatives, however might additionally presumably direct them as effectively.

2. HALLOWEEN KILLS IN 2020, AND HALLOWEEN ENDS IN 2021

(Photo by Ryan Green /© Universal Pictures)

Following the $159 million home field workplace of final yr’s smooth reboot of Halloween (Certified Fresh at 79%), Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions rapidly confirmed plans for no less than yet another Halloween sequel. More just lately, it was confirmed first that Jamie Lee Curtis will probably be returning, and that really it might be two sequels that will probably be filming back-to-back. This week, Universal and Blumhouse made it official by asserting that the sequels will probably be titled Halloween Kills (10/16/2020) and Halloween Ends (10/15/2021). Both sequels could have the identical director, David Gordon Green, who co-wrote them with actor Danny McBride, who additionally co-wrote final yr’s Halloween with Green.

3. BEN AFFLECK AND MATT DAMON TO REUNITE FOR RIDLEY SCOTT’S THE LAST DUEL

(Photo by Sara Cozolino/Everett Collection)

Before he directed movies like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, Ridley Scott made his directorial debut in 1977 with The Duellists, about French officers through the Napoleonic Wars engaged in a collection of duels within the early 1800s. Things got here full circle this week with the information that Scott is now connected to direct The Last Duel, which is ready in 14th century France (the excellence right here is that The Last Duel issues a medieval trial-by-combat between knights). The Last Duel will even be a reunion undertaking for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who will co-star and co-write (together with Nicole Holofcener). This week, Damon additionally signed on to star in an impartial drama referred to as Stillwater, which will even be set in France.

4. WALKING DEAD SPINOFF MOVIE GETS THEATRICAL RELEASE

(Photo by AMC)

When Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes obtained on a helicopter final yr and flew away from The Walking Dead, it was rapidly introduced that AMC had plans for a collection of spinoff films concerning the persevering with adventures of Rick Grimes. At San Diego Comic-Con this previous weekend, the primary teaser trailer for a Walking Dead film debuted, however the largest shock had nothing to do with new plot twists. Instead, the shock was that Universal Pictures has picked up the Walking Dead film for theatrical distribution (i.e. not simply as an AMC film). The plan continues to be for 3 films starring Andrew Lincoln, with Lincoln anticipated to spend two months on every film. Andrew Lincoln additionally signed on this week to affix Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom, taking part in Watts’ husband as their household befriends an injured Australian magpie chick (hen).

5. JAVIER BARDEM EXPECTED TO PLAY KING TRITON IN THE LITTLE MERMAID

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Following the casting earlier this month of Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s reside motion remake of The Little Mermaid, followers rapidly started speculating about who may play her father, King Triton. Most followers picked black actors, with Idris Elba being a well-liked selection, however some additionally selected Terry Crews. As it seems, Disney as a substitute went with Academy Award-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales). In the unique animated film, King Triton doesn’t have his personal track (he does have one within the stage musical referred to as “The World Above“), so it’s probably likely that Bardem won’t be singing in the live-action version either.

6. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH TO PORTRAY BRITISH ARTIST LOUIS WAIN

(Photo by Jack English/© Weinstein Co.)

The Cassius Marcellus Coolidge painting series Dogs Playing Poker is something of an iconic example of American kitsch. Around the same time in England, however, the artist Louis Wain had a similar series of paintings of cats that frequently had Big Eyes (a la Keane), exaggerated toothy smiles, or early examples of psychedelic art. It’s crazy stuff, and now Benedict Cumberbatch (whose Doctor Strange also dabbled in psychedelia) is signed to star in the biopic Louis Wain for Amazon Studios. Cumberbatch’s co-stars will include Claire Foy, Toby Jones, and Andrea Riseborough.

7. HOPEFULLY JENNIFER LAWRENCE WON’T GET STITCHES AS THE MOB GIRL

(Photo by 20th Century Fox)

Now that Dark Phoenix (Rotten at 23%) is done and over with, Jennifer Lawrence‘s time in the X-Men franchise is officially done, leaving her with no ongoing franchise (since The Hunger Games ended in 2015, and last year’s Red Sparrow was a non-starter). It may well be that Lawrence will soon find another, but for now, she appears to be aiming for “smaller” films. With that in thoughts, Jennifer Lawrence is now connected to star in Mob Girl, based mostly on Teresa Carpenter’s novel which was itself based mostly on the true story of 1970s and 1980s mob informant Arlyne Weiss-Brickman. Mob Girl will reportedly depict how Weiss-Brickman grew up round “wise guys,” together with operating errands for them, however determined to cooperate with the FBI after a mortgage shark threatened to hurt her teenage daughter. (Jennifer Lawrence is simply 28 years previous, so her daughter could also be youthful on this film model.)

8. CHRIS ROCK’S SAW SPINOFF BUMPED UP FIVE MONTHS TO BE A BIG SUMMER RELEASE

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

One issue (moreover, you recognize, all of the torture) that has united all films within the Saw franchise up to now has been the discharge date, which has at all times been between October 23rd (Saw VI) and October 29th (Saw and Saw 3D). So, when Chris Rock introduced that he was producing and starring in a Saw spinoff (typically referred to as The Organ Donor on-line), the presumed launch date was in October of 2020. Perhaps tying into the movie’s premise as a Saw spinoff and never a Saw film precisely, Lionsgate this week bumped up Chris Rock’s movie to a launch date of May 15, 2020 (towards the Scooby-Doo reboot Scoob). Rock will star within the movie as a police detective investigating a collection of ugly crimes, with Samuel L. Jackson additionally on board to play Rock’s character’s father.

9. JENNIFER LOPEZ MAY DIRECT (HERSELF IN) THE GODMOTHER

(Photo by Peter Iovino/©CBS Films)

The ensemble “stripper crime comedy” Hustlers (9/13/2019) is now lower than two months away, however one in every of its stars, Jennifer Lopez, is already getting ready for brand new movies in 2020 and past. Following flops like UglyDolls, Poms, and Best of Enemies, STX Entertainment is reportedly in search of massive stars for his or her subsequent strikes, and one in every of them goes to be Jennifer Lopez. “Jenny from the Block” is now producing and can star in a drug lord drama referred to as The Godmother for STXfilms. Lopez may additionally make her directorial debut with the movie, through which she performs actual life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was (actual life spoiler warning) shot and killed in 2012 on the age of 69 (Jennifer Lopez is simply 50). Lopez’s subsequent movie after Hustlers would be the romantic comedy Marry Me, costarring Owen Wilson. This week, the Marry Me forged expanded as Lopez and Wilson will now be joined by Sarah Silverman and British actor John Bradley, who has much more time on his fingers now that his run as Samwell Tarly on HBO’s Game of Thrones is completed.

Like this? Subscribe to our e-newsletter and get extra options, information, and guides in your inbox each week.