Godzilla vs. Kong: New Leaks May Unlock Answers to Apex, Mechagodzilla, and Who Wins

More leaks trace at what might occur in Godzilla vs. Kong and the way all of the items match. Possible spoilers lie forward so, although they might demand just a few grains of salt, be warned.

Coming from 4chan, an nameless person posted particulars about Apex, Mechagodzilla, the Hollow Earth, Alexander Skarsgard’s character, and the large struggle (or fights) between Godzilla and King Kong.

Apex

We’ve heard quite a bit about Apex, primarily that it’s the villain of the movie, however we don’t know what it’s. The submit says it’s a biotech firm run by Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick (John Wick) is her enforcer, which sounds quite a bit like Malin Akerman and Energyne in Rampage.

And Apex should be a conglomerate with some form of navy contract as a result of they’ve the means to assemble Mechagodzilla. It’s not clear in the event that they achieve this on or beneath Skull Island, however, regardless, they need to kill Godzilla and rule the Titans.

On the mainland, Monarch fights towards them with the Russells (Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown) in tow.

Mechagodzilla

According to the submit, Mechagodzilla has an Orca and that’s what calls the Titans to Skull Island. Either Apex makes their very own Orca or they steal a reproduction Monarch constructed secretly. The prototype Orca, bear in mind, was destroyed with Vera Farmiga and Boston in King of the Monsters.

The submit doesn’t say if Mechagodzilla has a pilot or is automated though the latter appears implied.

He is about unfastened when Godzilla is at his most susceptible, after his climactic bout with Kong. Kong and Godzilla’s mixed efforts are required to take him down; which inserts with earlier leaks that mentioned Mecha-G could be very highly effective.

Kong

The submit reiterates earlier rumors that state Kong lives within the Hollow Earth beneath Skull Island and grows due to the plentiful radiation. Warbat, the brand new flying serpent monster, dwells there too and is woke up by the decision of Mechagodzilla’s Orca. Kong finally ends up combating and killing it.

Sounds like Warbat is making one look. In different phrases, yup, these toys shall be a collector’s merchandise.

Kong has an ax and likewise a brand new human buddy in Stellan Skarsgard’s character. They work together quite a bit, it reads, and neither Skarsgard nor Eiza Gonzalez – Monarch scientists – are skilled or geared up for the craziness they get caught up in.

This is according to Legendary Comics’ tie-in prequel graphic novel starring Kong. Two folks land on Skull Island with Dr. Houston Brooks and see Kong investigating the demise of a tiger Titan. Monarch is on the island researching the Titans; it follows they discover the Hollow Earth with the HEAV.

Undisputed?

Trouble begins between Godzilla and Kong when Big G reveals up on Skull Island to search out and destroy the Orca. He “begins wrecking shit,” it says, and Kong received’t have it. He refuses to bow to Godzilla and so they struggle.

The “first round” happens on an plane provider – like within the CCXP clip and on the Playmates toy field artwork – and “Godzilla wins,” apparently. Round two “happens in neon-lit nighttime Hong Kong,” as reported. The struggle lasts five-minutes and is one take.

Who wins? There’s “No clear winner,” like we’ve been listening to, “but there is an implication that…Kong would win by wearing Godzilla down,” if the battle was longer.

Their slugfest and the movie, basically, finish in a stalemate. Godzilla continues to be King of all Monsters and Kong maintains rule over Skull Island which turns into the house of the Titans once more. Most leaks and theories say the identical factor.

View the discussion board submit and spoilers for your self:

Whether you need to imagine it or not, the claims shared are according to different leaks and, once more, preserve the salt helpful till they’re verified. Best case state of affairs: we don’t discover out for positive earlier than Godzilla vs. Kong comes out subsequent May.

Leave us your response to the spoilers and Godzilla v. Kong beneath.

