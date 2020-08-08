Here’s the newest standing of Minneapolis-St. Paul summer time live shows

What a summer time it was going to be for main live shows within the Twin Cities.
Elton John. The Eagles. Guns N’ Roses. Harry Styles. Sugarland. Rage Against the Machine. Justin Bieber. Roger Waters. Maroon 5. Six stadium reveals, together with a pair of bundle excursions that includes Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison and Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Xcel Energy Center had two reveals booked on the mid-March weekend when the pandemic obtained severe. They each obtained pushed again, the primary in a wave that has seen practically each native main live performance of 2020 both rescheduled, postponed or canceled.
It’s not a simple process to maneuver any live performance, notably large-scale ones. When he introduced he was pushing again his U.S. Bank Stadium live performance to 2021, Kenny Chesney issued a press release that learn, partially: “So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea. Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and (maintaining) the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns … everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.”
Most of the reveals have been rescheduled to roughly the identical time subsequent 12 months. Some stay postponed with no new date but introduced. Others are outright canceled.
In their very own assertion, Tool defined why the band selected to cancel their Target Center present. “We’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in rescheduling dates for this fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high-capacity events will safely return. … We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair.”
Here’s a take a look at the standing of this 12 months’s main live shows. The following checklist consists of the most important live shows (and some different leisure occasions) within the largest venues within the metro. It doesn’t embody the numerous festivals, from Rock the Garden to the Basilica Block Party, or the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand collection, all of which have been canceled. And it additionally doesn’t embody theaters and golf equipment, which might add a whole lot and a whole lot of live shows to the checklist.
The reveals are listed chronologically from their authentic date. Unless in any other case famous – Five Finger Death Punch, we’re taking a look at you – the entire rescheduled dates are in 2021.
- The Lumineers; March 13; Xcel Energy Center; postponed (after being rescheduled to Sept. 24).
- Jason Aldean; March 14; Xcel Energy Center; canceled (after being rescheduled to Aug. 8).
- Steve Aoki; March 14; Armory; postponed.
- Harlem Globetrotters; March 28; Target Center; postponed.
- Eagles; April 3-4; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Oct. 1 and a pair of (after being rescheduled to Oct. 16-17).
- MercyMe; April 3; Target Center; rescheduled to April 24.
- Thom Yorke; April 5; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Dan + Shay; April 10; Target Center; postponed (after being rescheduled to Aug. 29).
- JoJo Siwa; April 11; Target Center; rescheduled to July 7.
- Kenny Chesney; May 2; U.S. Bank Stadium; rescheduled to June 5.
- Reba McEntire; May 7; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to July 16.
- 93X Twin City Takeover, that includes Godsmack; May 8; Target Center; rescheduled to May 14.
- Rage Against the Machine; May 11-12; Target Center; rescheduled to July 2-3.
- Niall Horan; May 11; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Lauren Daigle; May 15; Target Center; rescheduled to April 30.
- Hillsong Worship; May 16; Armory; postponed.
- The 1975; May 16; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Five Finger Death Punch; May 20; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Nov. 6, 2020.
- Ween; May 23; Surly Brewing Festival Field; rescheduled to May 29.
- Monsta X; June 2; Armory; postponed.
- Tool; June 6; Target Center; canceled.
- Journey; June 7; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Alice Cooper; June 12; Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater; canceled.
- Elton John; June 15-16; Xcel Energy Center; postponed.
- Russ; June 18; Armory; rescheduled to May 20.
- Jason Isbell; June 19; Armory; rescheduled to April 16.
- Justin Bieber; June 21; Target Center; rescheduled to June 19.
- Dude Perfect; June 21; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to July 8.
- The Weeknd; June 22; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to June 19.
- Lindsey Stirling; June 25; Armory; rescheduled to Aug. 9.
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison; June 27; U.S. Bank Stadium; rescheduled to July 8.
- Halsey; June 30; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to June 29.
- Ozzy Osbourne; July 3; Xcel Energy Center; canceled (though it was canceled in February).
- Sugarland; July 3; Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater; canceled.
- Primus; July 8; Armory; rescheduled to July 23.
- Daryl Hall and John Oates; July 16; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Aug. 30.
- Impractical Jokers; July 16; Target Center; rescheduled to June 25.
- Tame Impala; July 17; Xcel Energy Center; postponed.
- Harry Styles; July 19; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Sept. 22.
- The National; July 20; Surly Brewing Festival Field; postponed.
- Kraftwerk; July 22; Armory; canceled.
- Guns N’ Roses; July 24; Target Field; rescheduled to July 16.
- Lauv; July 28; Armory; postponed.
- Rascal Flatts; July 31; Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater; canceled.
- Nickelback; Aug. 6; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Deftones; Aug. 9; Armory; rescheduled to Aug. 12.
- Maroon 5; Aug. 9; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Aug. 7.
- AJR; Aug. 9; Target Center; canceled.
- The Decemberists; Aug. 10; Surly Brewing Festival Field; rescheduled to Aug. 9.
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer; Aug. 11; Target Field; rescheduled to Aug. 23.
- The Black Crowes; Aug. 13; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- George Strait; Aug. 15; U.S. Bank Stadium; rescheduled to Aug. 7.
- Roger Waters; Aug. 25; Target Center; postponed.
- 5 Seconds of Summer; Aug. 25; Armory; rescheduled to June 19.
- Jimmy Eat World; Aug. 26; Armory; canceled.
- Rammstein; Aug. 30; U.S. Bank Stadium; rescheduled to Sept. 3.
- Matchbox Twenty and the Wallflowers; Sept. 4; Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater; rescheduled to Sept. 10.
- Camila Cabello; Sept. 8; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- My Chemical Romance; Sept. 11; Xcel Energy Center; rescheduled to Sept. 16.
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; Sept. 16; Armory; canceled.
- Marshmello; Sept. 17; Armory; canceled.
- Trampled By Turtles and Wilco; Sept. 19; Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater; rescheduled to Sept. 18.
- New Order and Pet Shop Boys; Sept. 20; Armory; rescheduled to Oct. 3.
- The Killers; Sept. 22; Xcel Energy Center; postponed.
- Judas Priest; Sept. 27; Armory; canceled.
- Marco Antonio Solis; Oct. 2; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Festival of Laughs; Oct. 9; Target Center; that is the unique date.
- Jurassic World Live Tour; Oct. 9-11; Xcel Energy Center; canceled.
- Megadeth and Lamb of God; Oct. 30; Armory; rescheduled to Aug. 4.
- Ramsey Smart Conference; Nov. 7; Target Center; canceled.