His 5 greatest roles all through his esteemed profession

Canadian darling Keanu Reeves is well-known as one of many nicest males in Hollywood, with a glittering profession as well! We’ve seen every thing through the years, from motion Keanu to romantic Keanu (and who might overlook Sad Keanu?). To have a good time the model new 4K restoration of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, we’re having a look again at a few of Keanu’s most glorious roles through the years…

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Party on dudes! Keanu stars because the titular Ted, a bodacious San Dimas dude who alongside together with his greatest buddy Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) rock because the WYLD STALLYNS, however are lagging behind in historical past class. It’s not simply their grade on the road although, as a result of in 2688 the world solely exists as a utopian society because of the inspiration and philosophy of The Two Great Ones, Bill and Ted themselves, and in the event that they don’t go their historical past check again within the twentieth century, Ted will probably be shipped off to army academy and their band won’t ever make it, altering the course of historical past without end!

Enter Rufus, a citizen from the longer term who will get the duo a time machine formed like a telephone sales space to allow them to return in time, revisiting historic figures and get all the data they should ace their historical past presentation and save the world.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure has been resplendently restored, and is accessible in most glorious 4K from 10th August 2020.

Speed (1994)

A high-octane thriller a couple of bomb-rigged LA metropolis bus – sound ridiculous? It could be, however 1994 movie Speed was an enormous hit, grossing over $350 million and successful two Academy Awards. Reeves stars as LAPD SWAT bomb defusal officer Jack Traven who, after witnessing a bus explode within the metropolis finds out {that a} second bus has been rigged by a bomber with a tool that may arm itself as soon as the bus hits 50 miles per hour, then explode if it goes any slower than that. Jack boards the bus to race by the town till he can work out the best way to defuse the bomb. Stakes get even larger when the bus reaches an unfinished freeway and a 20-foot hole it must clear to make it to the opposite aspect, making us fairly grateful for our boring commutes to work, actually! Keanu didn’t board (ahem) the critically-panned sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, which was launched three years later.

The Matrix (1999)

The iconic 1999 sci-fi thriller that spawned a pattern for tiny sun shades and floor-length leather-based coats, The Matrix sees Keanu starring alongside Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and Joe Pantoliano in a dystopian future wherein the world is trapped inside a simulated actuality. Reeves’ character Neo is introduced with a selection: take the pink capsule and confront the reality and attempt to cease the machines which are controlling humanity, or the blue capsule to stay residing a lifetime of blissful ignorance. Neo pops the pink capsule and the motion begins, with the group working to defeat the machines, believing Neo is “the One” particularly highly effective human prophesied to free humanity.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Woody and the gang received again collectively for a fourth journey in 2019, 9 years after the final Toy Story instalment, and had been joined by a bunch of recent toys this time round. Handsome, charming and moustachioed, Keanu voices Duke Caboom, a 1970s toy and Canada’s best daredevil and stuntman (by no means thoughts the truth that Duke has by no means really been in a position to do the stunts marketed in his personal toy industrial…), who joins the toys on a mission to reunite their proprietor along with her beloved toy Forky, a runaway spork who simply needs to be trash. Director Josh Cooley has described how excited Reeves received about his character earlier than filming, leaping up on the desk throughout lunch doing Caboom-style poses to point out how he thought his character would behave.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Internet boyfriend Keanu Reeves starring as excellent boyfriend Keanu Reeves. Meta? Maybe. Perfect? Absolutely. The 2019 Netflix romcom sees Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) as childhood associates who haven’t spoken since an ungainly teenage kiss ended badly. 16 years later, Sasha appears to have all of it, and returns to San Francisco with a glittering profession as a star chef, hooking up with film star Keanu Reeves after her engagement ends. Marcus? Not a lot. The pair reconnect when Marcus involves Sasha’s home by probability to repair her air con and the 2 prepare a disastrous double date, which ends in a brawl between Marcus and Keanu. Reeves loses out as real love finds its approach between Sasha and Marcus, however between seeing Keanu in these glasses and listening to him utter the phrases “the only stars that matter are the ones you look at when you dream,” we’re all winners right here.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure releases on 4K Ultra HD, Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download on August 10th, 2020.

