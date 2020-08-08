Homer completely satisfied: Dodgers pummel Samardzija, Giants 7-2

“Me sitting, they didn’t miss a beat at all,” Betts mentioned of his teammates throughout his absence. He sat within the dugout when he missed 4 video games to cheer on the membership.

“There’s always a way to help so I’m going to find that way to help,” he mentioned. “Just trying to get in the mix to help the team win.”

Betts prolonged his hitting streak to eight video games throughout which he’s batting .394 with three homers and 6 RBIs. He leads the workforce with 9 extra-base hits (six doubles and three homers).

“I don’t pay attention to hot and cold streaks,” Betts mentioned.

The Dodgers pummeled Jeff Samardzija within the fourth. Muncy homered to the right-field pavilion main off. Smith slugged his second homer of the season — each in opposition to the Giants — that eluded a leaping Darin Ruf in left area, extending the result in 5-1.

Los Angeles has homered in 12 of its first 14 video games.

Ríos homered into the Giants’ bullpen — additionally his first at Dodger Stadium — main off the eighth in opposition to Wandy Peralta, making it 7-2.

Samardzija (0-2) struggled once more within the fifth, giving up a leadoff stroll to Cody Bellinger earlier than hitting Turner and Kiké Hernández to load the bases with no outs. Sam Selman changed Samardzija, who was charged with the run when Bellinger scored on Chris Taylor’s fielder’s alternative groundout to 3rd.

Betts went 2-for-Four with a stroll.

“They’ve had a lot of trouble with left-handed pitchers in the past and I think a good way to fix that was to go find a Mookie Betts and put him in the middle of their lineup,” Samardzija mentioned. “They’re solid top to bottom and you need to go out there and have your best stuff against those guys.”

Samardzija gave up six runs (5 earned) and 7 hits in 4 innings. He struck out three and walked two. The right-hander’s ERA ballooned to 9.88. He’s allowed five-plus earned runs in all three of his begins.

“He had a little bit of a lack of fastball command,” Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler mentioned. “This is a very difficult lineup to get through even if you’re locating your pitches.”

Dylan Floro (1-0) obtained the victory, giving up one hit in a single inning with two strikeouts.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías allowed one run and three hits in 4 innings. He struck out two and walked two. Jake McGee retired the facet so as within the ninth.

The Giants’ runs got here on Donovan Solano’s RBI single within the third that prolonged his hitting streak to 12 video games and Wilmer Flores’ homer that struck a feminine cardboard cutout’s face in left area within the sixth.

Giants: Kapler traded textual content messages with OF prospect Hunter Bishop, who is raring to get going on the membership’s alternate website in Sacramento after being delayed due to a constructive take a look at for the coronavirus. “Bishop is chomping at the bit,” Kapler mentioned of the 10th total draft decide final yr. … LHP Drew Smyly, on the IL with an index finger pressure in his throwing hand, was examined by hand specialist Dr. Scott Hansen and is progressing properly. Smyly shall be re-evaluated after the present 10-game journey. … RHP Reyes Moronta (shoulder pressure) will start a throwing program at Sacramento.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager left the sport within the third with low again discomfort after injuring himself diving to his backhand facet off the bat of Chadwick Tromp. He was already bothered by quad tightness. Seager was getting checks after the sport and Roberts mentioned it was “probably fair” to say he wouldn’t play Saturday. Seager’s eight-game hitting streak ended.

The Giants dedicated their MLB-leading 18th error within the third. A ball hit by Bellinger took a bizarre bounce simply out of left fielder Ruf’s attain and he needed to chase the ball down, giving Bellinger time to take second on the miscue.

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, interesting an eight-game suspension for throwing at a number of Houston Astros gamers, struck residence plate umpire Jim Reynolds within the left shoulder within the eighth. Catcher Will Smith by no means obtained his glove as much as seize the ball. Reynolds winced after which walked out to Kelly with a brand new ball.

Turner was hit by a pitch within the fifth, making him the Dodgers’ profession chief with 75.

As a precaution, Giants OF Steven Duggar and RHP Andrew Triggs opted to drive individually in rental automobiles from Los Angeles to report back to Sacramento slightly than obtain a journey from an expert driver.

