How “Betty” Brought Taylor Swift Back to Country Radio

It’s been about seven years since Taylor Swift launched a correct nation music to nation radio, so her model new “Betty” is a really welcome comeback of types.

A little bit again story: After Swift’s music “Red” made it onto nation radio in the summertime of 2013, she began leaning into pop. Gradually at first, after which formally with the discharge of her first full pop album 1989 in 2014.

And now, with “Betty,” it’s onerous to know precisely what got here first. Swift’s still-loyal nation followers requesting the music? Or the file label (MCA Nashville) selling it as a rustic music? But both manner, even earlier than its add date, the music is being performed and the listeners are pleased. The harmonica-heavy music — due to Josh Kaufman — was reportedly impressed by Swift’s need to provide it an early Bob Dylan really feel. And as a result of the story within the music revolves across the drama of highschool drama, it feels slightly bit like a sequel to her “Fifteen” from all the best way again in 2009.

Swift wrote “Betty” with William Bowery, and a radio edit of the tune with none expletives was despatched to nation radio to be added on August 17. “Betty” is from Swift’s newest studio album folklore.

Full lyrics of “Betty”:



Betty, I gained’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom, however

I believe it’s ’reason for me

Betty, one time I was using on my skateboard

When I handed your own home

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t imagine a phrase she says

Most instances, however this time it was true

The worst factor that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I simply confirmed up at your get together

Would you may have me? Would you need me?

Would you inform me to go (expletive) myself

Or lead me to the backyard?

In the backyard, would you belief me

If I advised you it was only a summer season factor?

I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something

But I do know I miss you

Betty, I do know the place all of it went fallacious

Your favourite music was enjoying

From the far facet of the fitness center

I used to be nowhere to be discovered

I hate the crowds, that

Plus, I noticed you dance with him

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t imagine a phrase she says

Most instances, however this time it was true

The worst factor that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I simply confirmed up at your get together

Would you may have me? Would you need me?

Would you inform me to go (expletive) myself

Or lead me to the backyard?

In the backyard, would you belief me

If I advised you it was only a summer season factor?

I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something

But I do know I miss you

I used to be strolling residence on damaged cobblestones

Just considering of you when she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She stated “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days become nights

Slept subsequent to her, however

I dreamt of you all summer season lengthy

Betty, I’m right here in your doorstep

And I deliberate it out for weeks now

But it’s lastly sinkin’ in

Betty, proper now’s the final time

I can dream about what occurs when

You see my face once more

The solely factor I wanna do

Is make it as much as you

So I confirmed up at your get together

Yeah, I confirmed up at your get together

Yeah, I confirmed up at your get together

Will you may have me? Will you’re keen on me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In entrance of all of your silly pals?

If you kiss me, will it’s similar to I dreamed it?

Will it patch your damaged wings?

I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something

But I do know I miss you

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my automobile once more

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you