How “Betty” Brought Taylor Swift Back to Country Radio

It’s been about seven years since Taylor Swift launched a correct nation music to nation radio, so her model new “Betty” is a really welcome comeback of types.
A little bit again story: After Swift’s music “Red” made it onto nation radio in the summertime of 2013, she began leaning into pop. Gradually at first, after which formally with the discharge of her first full pop album 1989 in 2014.
And now, with “Betty,” it’s onerous to know precisely what got here first. Swift’s still-loyal nation followers requesting the music? Or the file label (MCA Nashville) selling it as a rustic music? But both manner, even earlier than its add date, the music is being performed and the listeners are pleased. The harmonica-heavy music — due to Josh Kaufman — was reportedly impressed by Swift’s need to provide it an early Bob Dylan really feel. And as a result of the story within the music revolves across the drama of highschool drama, it feels slightly bit like a sequel to her “Fifteen” from all the best way again in 2009.
Swift wrote “Betty” with William Bowery, and a radio edit of the tune with none expletives was despatched to nation radio to be added on August 17. “Betty” is from Swift’s newest studio album folklore.
Full lyrics of “Betty”:
Betty, I gained’t make assumptions
About why you switched your homeroom, however
I believe it’s ’reason for me
Betty, one time I was using on my skateboard
When I handed your own home
It’s like I couldn’t breathe
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t imagine a phrase she says
Most instances, however this time it was true
The worst factor that I ever did
Was what I did to you
But if I simply confirmed up at your get together
Would you may have me? Would you need me?
Would you inform me to go (expletive) myself
Or lead me to the backyard?
In the backyard, would you belief me
If I advised you it was only a summer season factor?
I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something
But I do know I miss you
Betty, I do know the place all of it went fallacious
Your favourite music was enjoying
From the far facet of the fitness center
I used to be nowhere to be discovered
I hate the crowds, that
Plus, I noticed you dance with him
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t imagine a phrase she says
Most instances, however this time it was true
The worst factor that I ever did
Was what I did to you
But if I simply confirmed up at your get together
Would you may have me? Would you need me?
Would you inform me to go (expletive) myself
Or lead me to the backyard?
In the backyard, would you belief me
If I advised you it was only a summer season factor?
I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something
But I do know I miss you
I used to be strolling residence on damaged cobblestones
Just considering of you when she pulled up like
A figment of my worst intentions
She stated “James, get in, let’s drive”
Those days become nights
Slept subsequent to her, however
I dreamt of you all summer season lengthy
Betty, I’m right here in your doorstep
And I deliberate it out for weeks now
But it’s lastly sinkin’ in
Betty, proper now’s the final time
I can dream about what occurs when
You see my face once more
The solely factor I wanna do
Is make it as much as you
So I confirmed up at your get together
Yeah, I confirmed up at your get together
Yeah, I confirmed up at your get together
Will you may have me? Will you’re keen on me?
Will you kiss me on the porch
In entrance of all of your silly pals?
If you kiss me, will it’s similar to I dreamed it?
Will it patch your damaged wings?
I’m solely seventeen, I don’t know something
But I do know I miss you
Standing in your cardigan
Kissin’ in my automobile once more
Stopped at a streetlight
You know I miss you