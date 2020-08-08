How the Loss of Micah Parsons Impacts Penn State’s Defense for 2020

Throughout the low season the expectation has been for the Nittany Lion protection to be top-of-the-line in each the Big Ten and the FBS in 2020. A giant cause for this was because of the Nittany Lions having arguably the perfect defensive participant in school soccer, Micah Parsons.

Well, as you all know by now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, if there’s a 2020 season Parsons has elected to decide out. While he’ll start to coach for the NFL Draft, to his credit score, Micah will nonetheless end off his diploma in December.

Any time a staff loses a participant the caliber of Parsons, it would drastically change what they plan to do defensively. While, fortunately, Penn State is as deep as any staff within the nation at linebacker, changing a recreation wrecker the caliber of Parsons won’t be straightforward.

First and foremost, defensive coordinator Brent Pry might want to change Parsons within the beginning line up. Signs level towards Jesse Luketa, who was Parsons roommate, changing him because the beginning WILL.

Penn State might additionally experiment with Brandon Smith on the WILL. Smith is slated to begin at SAM, however this was with the thought of Parsons at WILL. Parsons and Smith each have elite athleticism and skill to cowl floor laterally. As a end result, we might have seen a whole lot of two linebacker packages with Parsons and Smith. Now with Parsons gone, you might even see them experiment with Smith at WILL and one other elite athlete similar to Lance Dixon or Curtis Jacobs at SAM. This, nonetheless, appears unlikely.

More than possible the beginning linebackers might be Luketa, Smith and Ellis Brooks on the MIKE. Charlie Katshir, Dixon and Jacobs would possible slide in as a the first again ups. When Brooks isn’t within the recreation, Luketa should slide to MIKE, which might create alternative for Katshir on the WILL.

The lack of Parsons may also influence the move rush. There is little doubt that Pry was going to look to unleash Parsons as a move dashing terror this fall, particularly on third and lengthy. Now, it appears believable that Dixon might see an expandable position as a blitzing move rusher on third down.

Pry might additionally look to make use of Luketa is move protection on third down, whereas making Smith the move rusher. Coming out of highschool, Smith was considered as a plus move rusher. 2020 might be the season is which we see Smith put this skill to make use of.

Losing Parsons may also put an added emphasis on the defensive position. At occasions final 12 months the defensive position disappeared within the move rush. Shaka Toney, Jayson Oweh and Adisa Isaac might want to assist convey the warmth to opposing quarterbacks this season. The inside of the defensive position may also want to enhance, with PJ Mustipher being a catalyst there.

Thankfully, Penn State has one of many deepest linebacker rooms within the nation. The gamers we’ve got talked about goes with out mentioning incoming four-star linebacker Tyler Elsdon, who was an early enrollee turning heads earlier than the coronavirus shutdown winter exercises.

Where Penn State will miss Parsons most is the influence he has on the gamers round him. Parsons is the kind of participant that opposing offenses should recreation plan round. He is the kind of participant you run away from and look to double staff or chip block on third down. Completely changing a participant like that isn’t attainable.

Maybe the largest loss with Parsons is it takes away the flexibility of the protection to take that leap from nice to elite. It additionally places a highlight on Penn State’s must recruit only a tick higher, as a result of that staff from Columbus wouldn’t drop from elite to nice on account of shedding one participant. And the actual fact of the matter is, it doesn’t matter what anybody thinks, Penn State’s purpose must be getting on the identical degree as that college in Columbus.

While Penn State ought to nonetheless have top-of-the-line linebacker teams within the Big Ten, if not all the FBS, if the 2020 season performed, changing Parsons nonetheless won’t be straightforward. Few gamers within the nation have the flexibility to influence a recreation the way in which Parsons does. Replacing that recreation altering skill of Parsons is what Coach Pry and his employees will wrestle to do that fall.