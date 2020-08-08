How Twitter reacted to Maple Leafs’ unbelievable comeback win

You’d be excused when you had been a Maple Leafs fan who tuned out of Friday’s Game Four with lower than 5 minutes left. They had been executed. They regarded executed. Columbus had all of the momentum, a 3-Zero lead, and the Leafs appeared to only be going by the motions.

It was all establishing as one other disappointing conclusion to the season.

And then historical past occurred.

With Frederik Andersen pulled, Toronto began to indicate new life, pushed arduous and the scales started to improbably tip. First William Nylander scored. Fine, 3-1. Then John Tavares sniped one underneath the bar and out of the blue it was a one-goal sport. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus’s finest participant all collection, had a shot at an empty web to finish it, and barely missed, hitting the surface of the netting as a substitute.

It was all so unbelievable. The Leafs discovered a option to rating thrice, all with out a goaltender, in a span of three:34, and introduced it to additional time.

It wouldn’t have been sufficient to only get to OT, however the Leafs received it as properly. Nylander, Tavares, Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews are credited on the rating sheet with the defining objectives, however there’s was extra to it than simply them.

Mitch Marner performed a job, the fourth line was out grinding away at key moments — and even Jason Spezza fought. The Leafs confirmed life they hadn’t by most of that sport, resulting in one of the memorable moments for Toronto hockey followers in fairly a while.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Matthews defined after the sport about what it was like being a part of that wild Game 4. “What a comeback.”

And, we wager, a complete bunch of optimism forward of Sunday night time’s Game 5.

In an elimination Friday, each sport ended with somebody being despatched residence besides this one. The Maple Leafs had the gloomiest outlook of all of them at one level, and one way or the other got here out winners on the opposite finish.

From the Stanley Cup Qualifiers to the Stanley Cup Final, livestream each sport of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, blackout-free, on Sportsnet NOW.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the comeback:

The Leafs actually pulled out the uno reverse card #LeafsForever — martina ortiz luis (@itzmartinaol) August 8, 2020

My grandfather wore this up until the day he died. Biggest Leafs fan I’ve ever recognized. I’ll put in on tonight, perhaps it’ll give the Leafs some luck. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/r0gFMLKlbr — Matt LaBelle (@mattlabelle) August 7, 2020

Justin and Hailey Bieber had been only a litttttle bit excited in regards to the #Leafs’ comeback. #LeafsForever (: @justinbieber/IG) pic.twitter.com/ND5JjfsbXi — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 8, 2020