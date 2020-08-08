Hulu Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot, Greta Thunberg Doc ‘I Am Greta’

Hulu introduced the premiere dates for a number of of its upcoming 2020 originals throughout a digital CTAM panel Friday, together with the launches for the “Animaniacs” reboot, the supernatural anthology “Monsterland,” the Greta Thunberg documentary movie “I AM GRETA,” the drama “No Man’s Land” and the Maya Rudolph-narrated sequence “Eater’s Guide to the World.”

First up is “Monsterland,” which begins streaming on Hulu Friday, Oct. 2. Then “Eater’s Guide to the World” launches Wednesday, Nov. 11, adopted a few days later by the premiere of “I AM GRETA” on Friday, Nov. 13. “No Man’s Land” debuts Wednesday, Nov. 18, simply earlier than Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited return of “Animaniacs” drops Friday, Nov. 20.

MONSTERLAND

Hulu Original Monsterland is a 8-episode anthology sequence based mostly on the gathering of tales from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and different unusual beasts drive damaged folks to determined acts in Monsterland. The sequence stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye. Monsterland is created, written, and govt produced by Mary Laws and govt produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will function co-executive producer and the sequence is produced by Annapurna Television.

I AM GRETA

Highly anticipated Hulu Original Documentary I AM GRETA, which follows younger activist Greta Thunberg, will stream on Hulu on Friday, November 13. In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old scholar in Sweden, began a faculty strike for the local weather as her query for adults was, in case you don’t care about my future on earth, why ought to I care about my future at school? Within months, her strike advanced into a worldwide motion because the quiet teenage lady on the autism spectrum turns into a world-famous activist. The documentary follows Greta’s heroism and keenness in preventing for local weather change.

ANIMANIACS

Twenty-two years after its remaining episode, the long-awaited return of Animaniacs involves Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new model of the long-lasting household pleasant cartoon sequence for the entire household, because the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a good time wreaking havoc and mayhem within the lives of everybody they meet. After returning to their beloved dwelling, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in inflicting chaos and comedian confusion as they run unfastened via the studio and past, turning the world into their private playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will even return to proceed their quest for world domination in every of the 13 episodes.

Steven Spielberg returns as govt producer of the sequence, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild additionally serving as govt producers. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in affiliation with Warner Bros. Animation. The present will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

NO MAN’S LAND

Upcoming eight-episode Hulu Original drama sequence No Man’s Land streams Wednesday, November 18, diving into the depths of the Syrian civil conflict via the eyes of Antoine, a younger French man in quest of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the thriller, Antoine finally ends up becoming a member of forces with a unit of Kurdish feminine fighters, and ISIS’ greatest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and harmless victims, and offers a novel look on the tragic occasions in Syria, and the best way they have an effect on your entire world.

No Man’s Land stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie. The sequence is co-created by Ron Leshem, Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, and Amit Cohen and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia. Oded Ruskin will function the director and the sequence is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the sequence internationally.