Jennifer Aniston made stunning confession about her wedding ceremony, divorce from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston raved about her wedding ceremony to Brad Pitt in 2000. Unfortunately, the couple cut up 5 years later.

According to Mirror UK, Jennifer Aniston and Pitt’s wedding ceremony was full of tears and laughter. Pitt, reportedly, cried whereas studying the vows that he wrote for his then-wife.

Following their nuptials, Aniston spoke with Rolling Stone. The Friends star shared her ideas on males crying throughout the wedding ceremony.

“The nice thing about weddings now is it’s not just a chick thing. It’s a team effort. The stereotype used to be men grumbling, like, ‘Why are you making me do this?’ There’s nothing more moving than seeing a man cry at his own wedding,” she stated.

Jennifer Aniston has no regrets

After the couple introduced their cut up to the world, Aniston sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair. She stated that whereas the divorce was devastating, she had no regrets.

“I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad. I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it,” Aniston gushed.

Brad Pitt taught Jennifer Aniston a variety of issues

Jennifer Aniston additionally credited her ex-husband for educating her a variety of issues.

“We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot – about healing, and about fun. We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship,” she stated.

But whereas Aniston and Pitt have already moved on from one another, their followers seemingly haven’t. They have been hoping for a potential reconciliation between the A-listers.

Brad, Jennifer relationship rumors

Several tabloids have additionally been writing doubtful tales about Aniston and Pitt reconciling. Last yr, Star claimed that the exes received again collectively.

An unnamed supply informed the tabloid that Aniston and Pitt went on a romantic Mexican getaway to rekindle their romance.

“She took him to Cabo for three days of sun and fun – and two hot nights of passion,” the supply stated.

OK! journal took the rumors a notch increased by saying that Aniston and Pitt are engaged.

“Jennifer Aniston and Brad have been through so much together. And even though their marriage didn’t work out the first time, they’ve never stopped loving each other. They know that it’s going to be different this time. They’re ready to be husband and wife again and are telling their inner circle that this is ‘our second chance at happiness,’” the supply stated.

Images used courtesy of Toglenn / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0) and Tinseltown/Shutterstock