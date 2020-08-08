Jennifer Aniston’s heartbreaking rationalization about why she nearly give up Friends

Although it shot to her fame and fortune and made her a family identify, Jennifer Aniston nearly give up Friends midway by.

Jennifer, now 51, bagged the long-lasting position of Rachel Green in 1994 not realizing that it might change her total life and remodel her into one of many greatest stars in Hollywood.

After reaching the best tier of stardom on the tender age of 25, there was a time when the actress nearly walked out on Friends.

In an unearthed interview, Jen revealed that she believed it was greatest for her to say goodbye to Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Ross.

Jennifer revealed that she was having some ‘points’ and needed to go away the present whereas folks nonetheless beloved and adored her.

She feared the considered it attending to the stage the place her die-hard followers acquired bored of her and her co-stars Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The actress defined: “I had a few points that I used to be coping with. I needed it to finish when folks nonetheless beloved us and we have been on a excessive.

“And then I additionally felt I used to be feeling like, how way more of Rachel do I’ve in me?

“How many extra tales are there to inform for all of us earlier than we’re simply now pathetic?”







Thankfully, with some persuasion by her fellow stars, Jennifer modified her thoughts and stayed till the tenth and closing season of Friends.

Jen realised that she was meant to remain on set as soon as the bittersweet feelings overwhelmed her when Friends finally wrapped.

“It was one of many saddest days of my total life. I’m so grateful to have been aside of that present. I can not consider I ever needed to go away it trying again now,” she added.

Jennifer’s stunning revelation comes after the complete Friends forged introduced {that a} reunion is within the works.







The thrilling reunion was initially alleged to air in May 2020, in time for the launch of HBO Max.

Despite being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the particular continues to be set to occur.

Rumours of a reunion have been rife because the final episode aired in May 2004.

The present’s government producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane will all return.

