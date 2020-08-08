Jennifer Aniston’s real-life mates: From Sandra Bullock to her childhood BFF

The hottest luxurious and A List information

If you would construct your individual dream workforce of Hollywood besties, Jennifer Aniston would absolutely be high on the record.

The 51-year-old actress first gained over the world’s collective coronary heart in 1994, starring because the kind-of-spoiled however solely good-hearted Rachel Green on Friends. In the almost three many years since, she’s continued to infuse a humor and allure into her onscreen characters that makes her appear relatable off the display as effectively.

But who truly will get to name Aniston a good friend in real-life? From an ex-husband to a childhood bestie, right here's a better look into the who's who of Aniston's good friend group.





Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox performed on-screen BFFs for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller. And in real-life, it’s not all that completely different.

In addition to by no means lacking one another’s birthday celebrations and dinner events, the 2 have been part of one another’s most monumental moments in life.

In 2004, Cox named Aniston the godmother to her daughter, Coco, with then-husband, David Arquette. And in 2015, Aniston requested Cox to be her maid of honor when she married Justin Theroux (Cox was additionally in attendance at Aniston’s 2000 wedding ceremony ceremony to Brad Pitt).

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving,” Aniston instructed More journal in 2014.

“I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot,” she added of their friendship. “Without freely giving an excessive amount of of my non-public stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me via thick and skinny.”

The remainder of the Friends forged

It goes with out saying that Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would even be part of Aniston’s off-screen crew.

Though they most famously established their relationship taking part in mates on TV, the forged (Courteney Cox, too, in fact) has remained shut within the almost 20 years because the Friends sequence finale aired in 2004.

Over the years, the forged has all stored in contact, with Aniston sharing that they nonetheless handle group get-togethers regardless of conflicting work schedules and residing far-off from each other. “It happens once every two years,” mentioned Aniston of their reunions in a 2019 look on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “But the girls, all the time,” she famous of her extra frequent dinners with Cox and Kudrow.





When Aniston joined Instagram in 2019, she almost broke the social media platform along with her first submit – a selfie along with her former Friends castmates. (She truly did set the document for the quickest time to achieve a million followers on Instagram, as acknowledged by the Guinness World Records, FYI.)

And in February 2020, it was introduced that the long-awaited Friends reunion followers had been pushing for was lastly within the works.

Sandra Bullock

Aniston and Bullock return virtually so far as the Friends forged. In Aniston’s cowl story for Interview journal’s March 2020 subject, Bullock performed interviewer, the place it was revealed the 2 met via a mutual ex-boyfriend, Tate Donovan.

After assembly once more at a mutual good friend’s wedding ceremony, the 2 rapidly struck up a friendship of their very own, with Bullock ceaselessly attending Aniston’s dinner events.

“I look at you at your dinner table, because you sit at the same place all the time, and you are surrounded by these extraordinary people that you’ve known for so long,” Bullock mentioned of Aniston in the course of the interview.

“I just get to sit back and go, ‘I’m so lucky to sit here with my family and be a part of this world,’” she continued. “You share your wealth, the wealth of your friendships. You literally go, ‘Here are my friends, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my family, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my home, stay as long as you want.’ That’s a rare thing. A lot of people don’t have that.”

More lately, Aniston helped Bullock rejoice her 56th birthday – pandemic fashion. “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston wrote alongside a photograph of a small group of mates sporting their masks. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU,” she added to her Instagram story submit.

Justin Theroux

Yes, it’s potential to be mates along with your ex, as evidenced by Aniston and Theroux. The two started courting in 2011 and have become engaged a 12 months later. In 2015, they married in a small ceremony held of their yard (with lots of the mates on this record in attendance), however by 2017, Aniston and Theroux had introduced their separation.

However, their friendship continues to be going sturdy. Theroux posted on his Instagram story from Aniston’s Friendsgiving in 2019, and he by no means misses wishing her a cheerful birthday on social media both. Theroux may even be seen congratulating Aniston on her current Emmy nomination for her function in The Morning Show after she posted her pleasure to Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon

They could presently be co-starring in The Morning Show collectively (additionally they each function govt producers on the present), however Aniston and Witherspoon have truly recognized one another since Aniston’s Friends days.

In 2000, Witherspoon made one of many biggest cameos of the sequence as Rachel Green’s youthful sister, Jill (she and Aniston even reenacted their favourite scene in an interview in 2019).





“She was so sweet to me,” Witherspoon recalled of first assembly Aniston in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh – don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves,” she mentioned, including, “They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Rita Wilson





It’s unclear when actress Rita Wilson and Aniston turned mates, however she’s a part of Aniston’s common dinner crew. In reality, Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, would even go on double dates with Aniston and Theroux once they had been a pair.

Additionally, Wilson and Aniston each share Greek roots. Aniston’s father was born in Greece and Wilson’s dad and mom are each of Greek descent – she and Hanks had been lately given Greek citizenship by the nation’s prime minister.

Laura Dern

Dern has usually been noticed at birthday events and vacation celebrations with Aniston over time. Unsurprisingly, Dern and Cox are additionally finest mates. On Christmas Eve, Dern posted a photograph along with her kids and Cox and her daughter, sharing that celebrating collectively was a 14-year custom.

And in the event you’re retaining monitor, Dern can also be mates with Aniston’s ex, Brad Pitt, and she or he lately starred alongside Reese Witherspoon within the tv sequence, Big Little Lies – so sure, everybody in Hollywood actually does know one another.

Dern and Aniston share one other unusual connection. Dern was engaged to actor Billy Bob Thornton, who all of a sudden left her in 2000 to marry Angelina Jolie whereas Dern was away for work. Jolie additionally famously married Aniston’s ex, Pitt, although the 2 have since separated.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and Aniston are such good mates that he officiated her 2015 wedding ceremony to Justin Theroux.

The late-night discuss present host can also be a frequent visitor at Aniston’s Thanksgiving and Christmas events – regardless of his fairly daring Friendsgiving request. In 2018, Kimmel teased Aniston about her annual Thanksgiving mates dinner when she appeared on his present.

“On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff – the normal turkey, yams, the whole deal – but at your event, we had all of those things,” Kimmel mentioned, noting that Aniston’s dinner takes place the day earlier than the vacation. “So then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again,” griped Kimmel, whose spouse, Molly, and kids are additionally common company at Aniston’s house.





“Maybe on Friendsgiving, we could designate another special meal that we have that’s not turkey,” he urged, including that Italian or Mexican meals could be good.

Ever the gracious host, Aniston’s 2019 Friendsgiving included “Jimmy’s F**king Enchiladas,” which she hilariously shared on Instagram.

Chelsea Handler

Comedian Chelsea Handler joined Aniston and Theroux on the couple’s honeymoon in 2015 (actor Jason Bateman and BFF Cox additionally reportedly tagged alongside).

In 2017, Handler and Aniston reportedly had a falling out, however the two have since made up. Handler was a visitor at Aniston’s 50th party in 2019, and she or he even welcomed Aniston to Instagram later that very same 12 months.

Jason Bateman

Actor Jason Bateman and Aniston have appeared in 5 movies collectively over time, together with Horrible Bosses. But they’ve additionally been shut mates for a few years. In an interview on Chelsea Handler’s present in 2017, Aniston shared that she’s recognized Bateman since they had been 23-years-old.

Aniston even paid tribute to Bateman when he obtained a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2017. “The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she mentioned in her speech.

Chris McMillan

How far again does their friendship go, you ask? McMillan was the person behind one of many world’s most well-known hairstyles, creating “The Rachel” for Aniston within the late ‘90s.

The look was not certainly one of Aniston’s favorites, as she instructed Allure in 2011. “I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look,” she mentioned, even admitting that she couldn’t work out fashion the minimize herself.





But the 2 have remained shut mates ever since. While McMillan attends all of Aniston’s dinner events, he’s additionally her go-to man on set (he works along with her on The Morning Show) and at photoshoots.

In 2018, Aniston introduced McMillan with InModel’s Hairstylist Of The Year award. Reflecting on their then-nearly 25 years of friendship, she mentioned, “You’re one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know and I get to call you my family. I feel blessed every day for that.”

Jennifer Meyer





Jennifer Meyer is certainly one of Hollywood’s go-to jewellery designers, and she or he counts a lot of her A-list shoppers like Aniston amongst her mates (Kate Hudson and Courteney Cox are additionally a part of that record). Meyer even designed Aniston’s and Theroux’s wedding ceremony rings once they had been married in 2015.

Andrea Bendewald





Actress Andrea Bendewald may simply be Aniston’s most enduring friendship, as the 2 have been mates since they had been 14.

Bendewald was reportedly a bridesmaid at Aniston’s first wedding ceremony to Brad Pitt in 2000, and Aniston served as maid of honor when her bestie received married a 12 months later.

Though Bendewald is most well-known for her function within the ‘90s sitcom, Suddenly Susan, she did make a cameo appearance in season 7 of Friends (as Monica’s wedding ceremony gown nemesis). She and Aniston are sharing the display once more, as Bendewald has a recurring function on The Morning Show.